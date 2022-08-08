Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
Motley Fool
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
Motley Fool
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock Down 53% to Buy on the Dip
Workiva is a provider of unique data unification technology that helps companies deliver crucial reports. The company recently entered the ESG-reporting segment, which could be a $5 billion annual opportunity by 2025. Workiva's highest-spending customers are driving its growth.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
Motley Fool
10.6 Billion Reasons to Buy This Ultra-High Dividend Stock
Altria's stake in Anheuser-Busch is worth more than $10 billion. The stock is even cheaper than some investors might think.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
The stock market has been under a lot
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now
Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector's next upswing.
Motley Fool
3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML's lithography systems make it the best "pick-and-shovel" play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Eli Lilly has a solid business with strong long-term growth potential. Novo Nordisk has a storied past and a promising future. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should be a huge winner for long-term investors with its game-changing therapies.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032
Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Lemonade Soared This Week
What happened. Shares of Lemonade (LMND 5.29%) soared
Motley Fool
Can the Cryptocurrency Stellar Ever Reach $1?
The cryptocurrency is known for its payment processing network, used by the likes of IBM and MoneyGram. Stellar also has announced a number of innovations, including smart-contract functionality.
Motley Fool
Say Goodbye to Micron's Fat Profits
Micron warned that its revenue would likely fall short of its guidance as the demand environment worsens. Double-digit sequential declines in memory chip prices will cause the company's profits to plunge. A very weak market for PCs and bloated inventory levels at customers will make it difficult for this situation
Motley Fool
Shopify: Bull vs. Bear
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason
Motley Fool
Was This Really the Bottom For Coinbase?
Coinbase's most recent quarterly earnings disappointed investors, but it's still not time to abandon the stock. Its recent deal with BlackRock should go a long way in easing concerns of Wall Street investors. The crypto exchange also continues to expand internationally, hoping to find new users and boost its overall
Motley Fool
Should You Buy eBay as the Buyer Pool Shrinks?
EBay is still shrinking compared to booming results a year ago. The company is generating strong earnings and cash flow.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Investors Are Avoiding Tencent Stock
Once a bedrock of stability and growth, Tencent
Motley Fool
How Tiffany Made $15 Million From Cryptopunk NFTs
Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Worried About a Recession? These 3 REITs Aren't.
Agree Realty's rock-solid tenant list and growing dividend and portfolio make this retail REIT a buy. Prologis isn't seeing any signs of demand slowing down.
