Medical & Biotech

Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Boards Of Directors#Biotechnology#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Investment#Global Blood Therapeutics#Scd#African Americans
MarketRealist

Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Quanterix Stock Bounced Back on Wednesday

The stock reverses course after plummeting nearly 55% on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock Down 53% to Buy on the Dip

Workiva is a provider of unique data unification technology that helps companies deliver crucial reports. The company recently entered the ESG-reporting segment, which could be a $5 billion annual opportunity by 2025. Workiva's highest-spending customers are driving its growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Xponential Fitness Stock Jumped on Friday

Management hiked its 2022 outlook after demand picked up through June. The fitness specialist is expecting to add over 500 new studios this year.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week

The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 2.52%),...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

10.6 Billion Reasons to Buy This Ultra-High Dividend Stock

Altria's stake in Anheuser-Busch is worth more than $10 billion. The stock is even cheaper than some investors might think.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Nvidia has fallen hard due to weakness in the gaming industry, but this chipmaker is thriving in other spaces. Airbnb has made the most of the pent-up travel demand, putting it in a position to thrive over the long haul.
STOCKS

