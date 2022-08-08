ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz

Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup

The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Legend Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey to Be Permanently Retired by NBA

The NBA announced Thursday it will honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey across the league. "Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Bleacher Report

Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons

The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's Russell Westbrook Negotiations Surprise Some Around NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers' hesitancy to add multiple first-round picks to Russell Westbrook trade talks has reportedly led to some surprise around the NBA. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not "seriously" gone deep into the Lakers' asset coffers in Westbrook trade talks. The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available in trade talks, along with second-round selections and pick swaps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Former Knicks Star Jeremy Lin 'Didn't Like a Lot of the Side Effects of Linsanity'

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin spoke with Stuart Hodge of Sky Sports about a number of topics, including the effects the Linsanity era had on his personal life:. "I think for me as a person, it's been an evolution from trying to run away from it because I felt like I didn't like a lot of the side effects of Linsanity. Some family issues that it caused, all the privacy that was taken away from me overnight, and the paparazzi chasing down me and my family and my friends…just a lot of scary things that had happened.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Has 'Always Wanted to Play' for Pistons

The idea of Draymond Green playing for a team other than the Golden State Warriors may not be that outlandish. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported Wednesday that Green has "always wanted to play" for the Detroit Pistons. "Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

B/R Expert All-WNBA Awards Ballot: First, Second, Defense and Rookie Teams

This end-of-year awards ballot is a first in WNBA history. On August 5, the league announced a change that was welcomed all across #WNBATwitter. It was allowing the All-WNBA first and second teams to be positionless, a decision that reflected the direction the game has been moving in along with the fact that in 2022, a record-setting seven triple-doubles have been recorded. That's more triple-doubles than what the league had recorded from 2005 through 2021.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Athletic#Hall Of Famer#The Boston Celtics
Bleacher Report

Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2022 NBA Offseason

The Golden State Warriors witnessed more subtractions than additions over the 2022 NBA offseason. That doesn't necessarily make it a bad summer, though. Their most important free agent stayed put, and their two biggest on-court losses were potentially covered by cheaper replacements. Let's dig into the moves themselves and assign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Willing to Include 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Kyrie Irving Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly now "willing to include" two first-round draft picks in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. L.A.'s reluctance to add a second Round 1 selection has been a snag in talks throughout the offseason, but Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Lakers have decided to put both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders on the table in trade talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Bleacher Report

Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing announced Friday that they agreed to a multiyear contract extension. According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Wallace said the following about re-upping with the team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winning driver Denny Hamlin:
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy