Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing The Lakers To Open Up The 2022-23 Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will square off on opening night of the 2022-23 season. This means fans will get to see Steph Curry and LeBron James go up against each other to kick off the season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz
Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
Bleacher Report
Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup
The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Legend Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey to Be Permanently Retired by NBA
The NBA announced Thursday it will honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey across the league. "Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."
Bleacher Report
Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons
The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's Russell Westbrook Negotiations Surprise Some Around NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers' hesitancy to add multiple first-round picks to Russell Westbrook trade talks has reportedly led to some surprise around the NBA. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not "seriously" gone deep into the Lakers' asset coffers in Westbrook trade talks. The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available in trade talks, along with second-round selections and pick swaps.
Bleacher Report
Former Knicks Star Jeremy Lin 'Didn't Like a Lot of the Side Effects of Linsanity'
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin spoke with Stuart Hodge of Sky Sports about a number of topics, including the effects the Linsanity era had on his personal life:. "I think for me as a person, it's been an evolution from trying to run away from it because I felt like I didn't like a lot of the side effects of Linsanity. Some family issues that it caused, all the privacy that was taken away from me overnight, and the paparazzi chasing down me and my family and my friends…just a lot of scary things that had happened.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Deals Beyond Kyrie Irving, Pacers Package
The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing deals beyond a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving or a package from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Has 'Always Wanted to Play' for Pistons
The idea of Draymond Green playing for a team other than the Golden State Warriors may not be that outlandish. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported Wednesday that Green has "always wanted to play" for the Detroit Pistons. "Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for...
Bleacher Report
B/R Expert All-WNBA Awards Ballot: First, Second, Defense and Rookie Teams
This end-of-year awards ballot is a first in WNBA history. On August 5, the league announced a change that was welcomed all across #WNBATwitter. It was allowing the All-WNBA first and second teams to be positionless, a decision that reflected the direction the game has been moving in along with the fact that in 2022, a record-setting seven triple-doubles have been recorded. That's more triple-doubles than what the league had recorded from 2005 through 2021.
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Day-to-Day With Calf Injury Diagnosed as Mild Strain
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been diagnosed with a mild calf strain and is considered day-to-day, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday. Schwarber exited Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after drawing a walk. This article will be updated soon to provide more...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Eyed 'Guarantee' He'd Play Under 60 Games in Nets Contract
Kyrie Irving reportedly sought contractual guarantees that he wouldn't have to make more than 60 appearances per season and could skip back-to-back games as part of his extension talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Fox Sports' Ric Bucher reported details about the negotiations Wednesday on his On The Ball podcast (via...
Bleacher Report
Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2022 NBA Offseason
The Golden State Warriors witnessed more subtractions than additions over the 2022 NBA offseason. That doesn't necessarily make it a bad summer, though. Their most important free agent stayed put, and their two biggest on-court losses were potentially covered by cheaper replacements. Let's dig into the moves themselves and assign...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Lakers vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs Expected on Christmas Day
At least one NBA Christmas Day matchup for the 2022-23 season is coming into view. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to meet Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 at American Airlines Center, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Changes are still possible before...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Willing to Include 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Kyrie Irving Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly now "willing to include" two first-round draft picks in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. L.A.'s reluctance to add a second Round 1 selection has been a snag in talks throughout the offseason, but Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Lakers have decided to put both their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders on the table in trade talks.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Says Prime Carmelo Anthony is Better Scorer Than Kevin Durant
Draymond Green won two championships with Kevin Durant and a gold medal with Carmelo Anthony, so few people in history are better suited than him to decide which one is the better scorer between the pair of future Hall of Famers. While he admitted it was a "pick 'em" and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Willie Cauley-Stein Agrees to 1-Year Rockets Contract; Last Played with 76ers
Willie Cauley-Stein is going to get an opportunity to play for the Houston Rockets next season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the veteran center has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets and will compete for a roster spot during training camp. Cauley-Stein split last season...
Bleacher Report
Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing announced Friday that they agreed to a multiyear contract extension. According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Wallace said the following about re-upping with the team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winning driver Denny Hamlin:
Bleacher Report
Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 7 of ESPN Documentary
The seventh and final episode of The Captain, highlighting the career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, premiered on Thursday night, putting a cap on a stellar docuseries. The final chapter opened with Jeter's final game as a Yankee, showcasing his last career at-bat. Jeter explained that he just...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Commits to Team USA for 2023 World Baseball Classic
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has committed to play for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Harper joins Mike Trout, J.T. Realmuto, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado in committing to represent the United States on one of baseball's biggest stages. Team USA now needs a left...
