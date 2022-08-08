ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1WKb_0h9NLNWv00
Accused thief at Home Depot (Henry County Police Department)

Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Police posted surveillance photos of the accused thief at the McDonough store on July 28. The photos have since slowly gone viral due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Police said the man stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on July 23. Photos show the man in a baseball cap and T-shirt pulling a cart with the machinery on top.

The Bradley Cooper comments started flying fast and furious this week, leading to a segment on Good Morning America Sunday morning.

“Bradley Cooper has really let himself go!” one Facebook user commented.

“That’s his stunt double, Cradley Booper,” another user wrote.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Mcdonough, GA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy