Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot

Accused thief at Home Depot (Henry County Police Department)

Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Police posted surveillance photos of the accused thief at the McDonough store on July 28. The photos have since slowly gone viral due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Police said the man stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on July 23. Photos show the man in a baseball cap and T-shirt pulling a cart with the machinery on top.

The Bradley Cooper comments started flying fast and furious this week, leading to a segment on Good Morning America Sunday morning.

“Bradley Cooper has really let himself go!” one Facebook user commented.

“That’s his stunt double, Cradley Booper,” another user wrote.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.

