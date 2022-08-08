Read full article on original website
City Council Seating Chart Changes Slightly
The new Greensboro City Council was sworn in on Thursday, Aug. 11 with only one change from the previous City Council. District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny replaced former District 3 City Councilmember Justin Outling, who was narrowly defeated in the mayor’s race by incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan. But...
What The County Commissioners Did On Their Summer Vacation – They Worked!
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is having a summer unlike any other this century. While, normally, July and August are very slow for the board, with little county business conducted, this year the board’s summer months have been filled to the brim with meetings, major decisions, work sessions, job interviews, loads of staff reports and other county concerns.
Nonprofits Appear To Be Big Winners In Proposed City ARP Allocations
The Greensboro City Council began discussing how it would spend $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan money in April 2021 and that discussion is ongoing. In April 2021, when the City Council began the discussion, there appeared to be support for spending the federal largess on a “transformational project.”
Commissioners Give $59 Million In ARP Funds To Cities And Towns
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has been meeting a whole lot this summer – usually a very down time for the board – and, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the commissioners held another work session to spend a whole lot of federal money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) meant to help communities recover from the pandemic.
Growing Homeless Population In Center City Park Sparks Controversy
The growing homeless population in Center City Park got a lot of attention this week. Monday, Aug. 8, Downtown Greensboro Inc. President and District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny, by email, invited city and county officials as well as representatives of downtown businesses to walk through Center City Park with him to discuss solutions to the problems created by the growing homeless population in the park.
NC Commissioners Conference To Focus on Federal Funds And Drug Money
A lot of Guilford County commissioners took a trip out to Denver for the National Association of Counties (NACo) summer convention in July. This week, commissioners from around North Carolina are getting together to discuss and decide on issues that affect county governments across the state. The NC Association of...
Commissioner Conrad Says Federal Relief Money Really Helping Residents
The federal government has given Guilford County about $104 million in American Rescue Plan money – and also given the county a wide variety of purposes the money could be used for. The commissioners have been spending that money on all sorts of things this year – and the...
Guilford County Offers New Planning Web Tool For Residents
On Thursday, Aug.11, Guilford County government announced that it has put up a new web tool that’s meant to provide residents with an easy-to-use, interactive interface to access information on planning ordinances, county codes and more. The new online portal, called “enCodePlus,” offers 24/7 access to plans, codes, manuals...
Through Sept. 30 You Can Pay GSO Parking Fines With School Supplies
Despite what City Council candidates on the campaign trail claim, the City of Greensboro has no control over Guilford County Schools. However, that doesn’t mean the city can’t offer some assistance to the schools or, to be more precise, to the teachers. And from now through Sept. 30, parking violators can choose to pay their fines in school supplies.
NC Folk Festival Coming Next Month To Downtown Greensboro
Next month the North Carolina Folk Festival will fill downtown Greensboro for three days with music, crowds of music lovers and much more. The North Carolina Folk Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 and is free. However, those attending are given opportunities to make donations to support the free event.
