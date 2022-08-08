Mayo adds mobile CT services at Onalaska clinic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Beginning Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska will offer mobile CT services four days per week.

A CT combines a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body and uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images, or slices, of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside the body. CT images provide more detailed information than X-rays and is used to diagnose disease or injury, as well as to plan medical, surgical or radiation treatment.

Mayo Clinic in Onalaska will offer those services every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“With the addition of mobile CT services, the Onalaska clinic now offers the full spectrum of imaging services, including X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, CT and MRI,” said Theodore Hanson, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiology for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.

The Onalaska Mayo Clinic has also recently completed an $8.1 million imaging expansion by adding a 1.5-tesla MRI scanner.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.