Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots

As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston

How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons

Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Nets' reported opening offer to Celtics in KD trade talks was comical

The Brooklyn Nets, based on various reports over the last month, seem pretty intent on acquiring a massive return for Kevin Durant, one that includes a young star, multiple first-round picks and other pieces. It makes sense. Durant, who will be 34 years old on Opening Night in October, is...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz

Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Celtics Legend Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey to Be Permanently Retired by NBA

The NBA announced Thursday it will honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey across the league. "Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons

The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
NBA

