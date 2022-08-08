Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots
As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?
Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. “[Irving] feels...
Kevin Durant Loves New Colorway of Nike LeBron 20
Bronny and Bryce James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Kevin Durant gave the sneaker a shoutout on Instagram.
NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons
Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
Nets' reported opening offer to Celtics in KD trade talks was comical
The Brooklyn Nets, based on various reports over the last month, seem pretty intent on acquiring a massive return for Kevin Durant, one that includes a young star, multiple first-round picks and other pieces. It makes sense. Durant, who will be 34 years old on Opening Night in October, is...
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz
Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors
Bjelica will always be a 2022 NBA Champion
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'All in' on BOS amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, NBA Exec Says
Despite being rumored as a potential trade candidate if the Boston Celtics make a move for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown doesn't seem like he's going to cause problems for his current team. Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, one rival executive said they believe Brown is "all-in" on the Celtics for...
Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup
The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
Celtics Legend Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey to Be Permanently Retired by NBA
The NBA announced Thursday it will honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey across the league. "Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."
Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons
The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Day-to-Day With Calf Injury Diagnosed as Mild Strain
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been diagnosed with a mild calf strain and is considered day-to-day, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday. Schwarber exited Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after drawing a walk. This article will be updated soon to provide more...
