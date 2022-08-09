ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter and also stabbing her 2-year-old son.

Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second-degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.

It was not clear whether Pedescleaux has an attorney who could speak for her.

A police news release said the boy was in critical condition Sunday. A request for an update on Monday was not immediately answered.

Court records show the children’s father, Jermaine Roberts, had sued for joint custody, alleging Pedescleaux was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The newspaper said attempts to reach Roberts were not successful.

