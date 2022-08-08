ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery

HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Education
KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”. That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicked off in Springfield on Thursday night. The 2022 festival began with a street party in downtown Springfield. Check out the sights from the first night. The festival goes through Saturday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Friday and Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typo
KYTV

Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, eighth-grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots. The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. These include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Two men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing. Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford were two of five people deputies say were at the residence when deputies arrived. A concerned neighbor called the police because the neighbor knew the owners were not home. The neighbor told police that the owners were in St. Louis, and people were taking things from a barn on the property.
MONTREAL, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your salad this summer with watermelon. In a large bowl, combine dressing, olives, feta, and basil. Stir to combine. Just before serving, add the watermelon and toss to coat. Top with pine nuts or pepita seeds. The recipe serves 6-8. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Hospitalization rates remain high in Greene County hospitals, with 48 people admitted as of August 11. Health leaders say the rise signals severe illness from COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization is significant in our community despite Greene County moving to a low-impact community level. Health leaders say vaccinating against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 15 – 20.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy