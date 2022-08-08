Martha Stewart, 81, shares her thoughts on Pete Davidson, 28. Earlier this week, a meme suggesting Pete Davidson could move on from Kim Kardashian with Martha Stewart went viral. Now, Martha herself has graced the internet with her thoughts on the possibility of romancing the "SNL" alum. Martha, 81, was asked about the meme while promoting her new restaurant, The Bedford, in Las Vegas, on Friday, Aug. 12. Never one to give up the PR potential of a good viral moment (hello, 2020 pool thirst trap …), Martha reportedly "let out a hearty chuckle" when a reporter from the Daily Mail asked if she was Pete's latest celebrity lady-friend. "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha said of the newly single comic, 28. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way," she added. While the 53-year age gap could pose a problem for Pete and Martha's would-be future together, the two have hung out multiple times. They reportedly met on the set of Justin Bieber's roast back in 2015 and were subsequently photographed holding hands at the White House Correspondents' dinner on the same night Pete and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple. Kim, of course, was also in the picture — but that's no longer the case since she and Pete called it quits a few weeks back. Pete's also set to catch up with his would-be dream girl in the very near future. "I've invited him to come on my podcast," Martha told the Mail, "and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO