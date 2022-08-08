Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
wonderwall.com
Iconic music star faces heartbreaking new family drama, plus more news ICYMI
Britney Spears is in a war with former husband Kevin Federline. The feud between the exes was ignited after he gave an interview in which he said their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are purposely avoiding their mother and feel embarrassed by her risqué social media posts. Afterward, Brit and her new husband, Sam Asghari, fired back at Kevin, with the pop star saying her children have been "hateful." On Aug. 11, K-Fed posted several years-old videos of the singer arguing and cursing around her children. Britney's lawyer accused Kevin of "bullying."
wonderwall.com
'Selling Sunset' star makes it official with his new and much taller model girlfriend, plus more celeb couples' red carpet debuts
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples made their big red carpet debuts, starting with this pair… That was fast! Just a month after they were spotted smooching in Mykonos, Greece, "Selling Sunset" star and real estate boss Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-lou Nurk made their red carpet debut as a couple at the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wonderwall.com
Martha Stewart weighs in on memes suggesting she could be Pete Davidson's next love interest, plus more news
Martha Stewart, 81, shares her thoughts on Pete Davidson, 28. Earlier this week, a meme suggesting Pete Davidson could move on from Kim Kardashian with Martha Stewart went viral. Now, Martha herself has graced the internet with her thoughts on the possibility of romancing the "SNL" alum. Martha, 81, was asked about the meme while promoting her new restaurant, The Bedford, in Las Vegas, on Friday, Aug. 12. Never one to give up the PR potential of a good viral moment (hello, 2020 pool thirst trap …), Martha reportedly "let out a hearty chuckle" when a reporter from the Daily Mail asked if she was Pete's latest celebrity lady-friend. "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha said of the newly single comic, 28. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way," she added. While the 53-year age gap could pose a problem for Pete and Martha's would-be future together, the two have hung out multiple times. They reportedly met on the set of Justin Bieber's roast back in 2015 and were subsequently photographed holding hands at the White House Correspondents' dinner on the same night Pete and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple. Kim, of course, was also in the picture — but that's no longer the case since she and Pete called it quits a few weeks back. Pete's also set to catch up with his would-be dream girl in the very near future. "I've invited him to come on my podcast," Martha told the Mail, "and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
wonderwall.com
'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' turns 40: See what cast is up to (and looks like) now
Cameron Crowe, then a young journalist, wrote the screenplay for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" after spending a year undercover at a California high school. His totally relatable characters — fictional students facing issues like low-paying jobs, evolving friendships, romantic relationships and unwanted pregnancy — made the movie equal parts raucous comedy and poignant coming-of-age drama. And the film, directed by Amy Heckerling, launched the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest and most celebrated stars. Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Fast Times" premiere on Aug. 13, 2022, by checking in with the cast of the classic flick.
Comments / 0