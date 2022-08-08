Read full article on original website
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas […]
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Megan Thee Stallion's Sultry Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Includes Lace and Cutouts
Megan Thee Stallion's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Megan thee Stallion gave a mini fashion showcase while promoting her new album this week. The "Sweetest Pie" rapper made several appearances across NYC for the release of her second studio album, Traumazine. One of the looks, styled by Law Roach for a visit to SiriusXM's studios Wednesday, is a sultry nude-toned jumpsuit that includes some surprise details upon a closer look.
Rihanna's Thigh High Boots Could Double as Pants
Rihanna gave her own spin on the celeb-favorite pantaboots trend yesterday. The superstar was spotted out with A$AP Rocky in NYC last night, where she wore an outfit that requires a double take. For the casual look, the Fenty mogul paired a micromini denim skirt by R13 with an oversized white t-shirt featuring the artwork for rapper RZA's 2003 album Birth of a Prince. The standout element of the look was a pair of suede boots from Y/Project's latest menswear collection, with a slouchy fit that rose up to the skirt's distressed hem and blurred the lines between footwear and trousers.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
Dua Lipa Could Be Your Next Yoga Teacher
Dua Lipa is inviting fans to follow along on her yoga journey. The "Sweetest Pie" singer announced today on Instagram that she plans to release a guided yoga class, taught by her yoga instructor, Annie Locke, as fans wait for the second season of her interview series podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. The yoga class episode, which will drop this Friday, is one of a three-part special summer series.
Cardi B Said That She Uses An Unconventional Vegetable To Keep Her Hair Healthy
We love a versatile vegetable.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Coordinate Pink and Yellow in Budapest
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. The Biebers have continued their streak of coordinating summer looks. Yesterday Justin Bieber shared several new behind-the-scenes pics from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, including snaps of wife Hailey supporting him at shows. In one carousel of pics, taken by photographer Rory Kramer at Budapest's Sziget Festival 2022, the pair wear couple looks that show their spin on carefree festival style.
Is Jennifer Lopez Taking a Break from Performing?
Jennifer Lopez may be taking a break from her career to focus on her new marriage and family, according to her latest newsletter post. In the most recent edition of On the JLo, the singer shared some updates about her life and where her head is at. She also graced her subscribers with photos of her and Affleck getting cozy in a restaurant—Lopez looking striking in a green dress (which, she points out in the newsletter, is still her lucky color; Affleck even proposed to her with a massive green diamond ring).
Tell Us The Worst And Most Out-Of-Place Moment From An Otherwise Great TV Series
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
Gigi Hadid's Cornflower Blue Button-Up Is Perfect for Fall Transitional Dressing
Don't let the heat wave fool you—fall is already just around the corner. And Gigi Hadid has figured out the perfect uniform for the seasonal (and sartorial) transition. Yesterday, the supermodel was photographed out and about in New York City wearing a sophisticated yet casual ensemble that included an oversized button-up in a cornflower blue shade. She left half of the top unbuttoned, allowing for a breezy display, and paired it with ripped straight-leg jeans.
"It's So Freeing": People Over 30 Are Sharing The Unexpected Perks Of Getting Older, And It's Honestly So Reassuring
"Am I wrinklier and saggier and grayer? Yup. Am I hotter? HELL YES."
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
The best London pedicures to book this season
This sandal season, London's beloved nail salons are back to business and we couldn't be happier – there's nothing quite like a thorough professional pedicure. Whether you favour regular nail polish or gel formulas, an expert touch will ensure a long-lasting finish, with attention to detail paid on nail and foot care.
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Chartreuse Pants and Super-Long Hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style look has a retro charm. The model and My Body author was spotted running errands and walking her dog Columbo in NYC's Soho neighborhood Thursday, beating the heat in some cute new trousers. Her casual fit included a black tank with a high neckline and red graphic writing, which she paired with prim low-rise slacks in a chartreuse hue that hit at the mid ankle.
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
