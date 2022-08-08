Read full article on original website
Point Richmond Music concert series continues Friday
Point Richmond Music’s free concert series continues tomorrow with a performance of Dirty Cello and The Mad Maggies. Dirty Cello will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while The Mad Maggies will perform from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Park Place and Washington Avenue in Historic Downtown Point Richmond.
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
The Bay’s First Year-Round Outdoor Cinema Has Opened In Downtown SF
There’s a new outdoor cinema in town, and it’s gonna be here long after the summer ends! The Cut Outdoor Cinema has just opened at The Crossing at East Cut in Downtown SF. As the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema, it’s promising some amazing weekend movie nights featuring everything from cult classics to local indie films on a jumbo LED screen. Curl up with a cozy blanket on squashy bean bags and lawn chairs while nomming on comfort food from local food trucks. Enjoy libations from their full bar, or sip on hot chocolate and pour-over coffee on those chilly...
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
hoodline.com
Jack London Square will get six new restaurants this year starting this week
It looks like Oakland’s Jack London Square could be back on the map by the end of the year as a dining destination, with six new restaurants expected to open in the next few months. The Oakland Estuary landmark has failed to sustain many successful eateries over the past two decades — though Scott's Seafood is still going strong. After a long list of stops and starts for various restaurants, Forge Pizza, Farmhouse Kitchen Thai, and a recently opened Plank entertainment complex are the only food businesses that seem able to go the distance. Also, an ambitious 40,000-square-foot food hall called Oakland Assembly was expected to attract new restaurant ventures from notable chefs like Matt Horn of Horn Barbeque, but he and others ended up pulling out of the project, as SFist reported in April 2021, and the status of the food hall remains up in the air.
Toys ‘R’ Us is coming back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Toys “R” Us is coming back to San Francisco this year with a new shop in Macy’s at Union Square, according to a press release. The San Francisco store will be one of the flagship stores rolled out in the coming months as Macy’s prepares to launch a Toys “R” […]
SFist
Popular Oakland Food Truck Tacos El Último Baile to Set Up Shop In Former Nyum Bai Space This Fall
A highly sought-after taco truck is becoming a brick-and-mortar over in Oakland, with Tacos El Último Baile set to take over the cozy Fruitvale restaurant space that was recently vacated by another popular establishment, Nyum Bai. Berkeleyside had the news about Tacos El Último Baile new permanent location a...
indybay.org
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
berkeleyside.org
Oakland ice cream maker spins nostalgic Mexican flavors into delicious dessert
Future pop-up dates include 8/13 at Temescal Brewing, follow on Instagram for details and other dates. It all started with a Christmas gift. In 2019, Stephanie De La Cruz’s partner gave her an ice cream maker for the holiday, a device she thought she’d use to make some fun desserts at home. Less than three years later, her Instagram-based ice cream pop-up, De La Creamery, is a favorite vendor at Bay Area spots like Temescal Brewing, Degrees Platos and Tahona Mercado, and she’s built a business that helps her and other Americans from a Mexican background connect with their roots.
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons To Explore Concord, California On Your Next Visit To San Francisco
My first stop was only the beginning of the unique places and attractions I was to discover in Concord, California, in Contra Costa County. I parked my car on the side street, walked one block, and entered the space through a vine-laden archway. Lush plants with colorful blossoms were everywhere. Three-tier fountains added a refreshing water-rushing sound on this hot summer day, and white, red-roofed Spanish architectural buildings surrounded the space. What lay before me looked like a movie set with an unlimited budget.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
everythingsouthcity.com
THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco
Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Despite new owners, Berkeley's Oceanview Diner has barely changed in 40 years
The food, from huevos rancheros to fluffy apple brandy souffle pancakes, has barely changed since 1982.
