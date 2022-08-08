Man Arrested After Leading Officers on Two High Speed Pursuits, Nearly Third

Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants
At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Breaking Into Semi-truck With Owner Asleep in It
At about 9:51 am Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Comfort Suites, 191 North Tully Road, Turlock. The victim was asleep in his semi-truck behind the business when Manuel Naranjo, 46, of Livingston, broke his passenger side window,...
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
turlockcitynews.com
Modesto Police Pursuit of Burglary Suspect Ends with Arrest and Crash in Turlock
At about 2:36 am Tuesday morning, the Modesto Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive, Modesto, after a man had been seen stealing items from an equipment trailer in front of the residence. While...
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game on Friday night at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
KMPH.com
Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced
A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Business and Claiming She Was Hired To Clean
At about 8:54 am Monday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious incident in progress at California Dairy Campaign, 325 Mitchell Avenue, Turlock. One of the employees at the business had arrived to find Rory Bridgeforth, 52, of Turlock, inside claiming that she was hired to...
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
KCRA.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
crimevoice.com
Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary
Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
Modesto burglary suspect accused of backing into police patrol car while fleeing from officers
MODESTO – A burglary suspect has been arrested after he allegedly backed into a police patrol vehicle while fleeing from officers in Modesto. The incident started early Tuesday morning. Modesto police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive to investigate a burglary from an equipment trailer. Officers spotted the suspect as they were heading to the scene. They tried to pull him over near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road but he wouldn't yield.Police say the suspect then crashed into a street sign near Parker Avenue and Wellsford. Officers pulled up behind him – but that's when police say he put his car into reverse and drove into a patrol car. The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Waterford resident Joseph Jones – managed to take off again, but he eventually crashed near Tuolumne and Crowell avenues in Turlock. That's where officers finally took him into custody.Jones is now facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, second degree burglary, hit and run, and driving without a license. Police say they were able to return the items stolen in the original burglary to the victim.
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
alamedasun.com
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation (Update)
On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Donovann Sanders, 19, of Tracy, was arraigned in an Alameda County courtroom Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly killing Alameda resident Kalilah Winford, 19. According to a police report, APD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found Winford suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid. Winford was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries two days later.
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
CHP: K9 Bruce finds over 70 pounds of meth in van
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after K9 Bruce helped officers uncover dozens of pounds of meth hidden inside a van, according to the California Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, officials said an officer reported that he had noticed several things that made him believe the driver was possibly involved in […]
turlockcitynews.com
Known Resister Peacefully Arrested
At about 5:45 pm Wednesday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a security check at Donnelley Park, 600 Pedras Road, Turlock, after a bystander had attempted to wake up a man laying face down on the ground next to the bathrooms but failed. When officers arrived on scene,...
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
