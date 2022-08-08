ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Quogue, NY

longisland.com

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board Seeks Additional Members

Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is seeking additional interested Suffolk County residents to join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board. All interested residents must submit letters of inquiry and resumes to be considered for Board Membership. The Community Advisory Board meets to give residents an opportunity to meet monthly via Zoom with the Sheriff and his staff to discuss topics of interest and concern, be a conduit for information to local communities, and provide input on Sheriff’s initiatives and policies relating to the Office and its relationship with the general public. The Board consists of members from across Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

School board wrap: tenured teacher fired after disciplinary charges; new appointments made; policy on teaching controversial issues tabled

The Riverhead Board of Education fired a tenured teacher during its meeting Tuesday, after a hearing was conducted by a New York State Education Department designated hearing officer on disciplinary charges brought against the individual. After one resident approached the podium prior to the board’s vote to speak against the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
City
East Quogue, NY
City
Southampton, NY
27east.com

SANS Communities Seek Special Zoning Designation From Sag Harbor Village

Representatives of Sag Harbor’s traditionally Black beachfront communities appeared before the Village Board on Tuesday, August 9, to make their case for the creation of a special zoning overlay district... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water

In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Remember The Swamp’s Role On The South Fork

Surveyors will mark the spot in Wainscott where the former discotheque The Swamp served as a respite for the East End’s gay community for decades as the first step to... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Springs Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 140 Years In The Community

The Springs Community Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. According to its website, the church was built in 1882, for just under $1,000. The steeple features a... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
NewsBreak
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner

Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22

• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Community Policy