Franmil Reyes Joins National League Team

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
Franmil Reyes signs with the Chicago Cubs.

Franmil Reyes had one of the quickest downfalls we've ever seen in a Big League hitter. But he still has a chance to get back on track with a new team in a new system.

Last week, the Guardians sent Reyes down to AAA Columbus to clear up space to activate Oscar Gonzalez off of the injured list. But after spending only a few days in the minors the team designated him for assignment.

This is after the slugger hit over 30 home runs the last two seasons. It's almost unbelievable when putting it that way.

He only hit .213 with Guardians this season and struggled since day one with striking out. It was honestly hard to watch at times. Now another team is going to take a shot at him and see if Reyes can turn back into the power hitter he once was.

That team is the Chicago Cubs.

It's a low-risk move for them. The Cubs are clearly out of any sort of postseason picture and are going through their own youth movement and retooling. If Franmil can turn back into his old form he could be a valuable piece of their future plans.

He is still owed $1.5 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible this upcoming off-season.

