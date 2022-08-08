ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Twinsters Free Online

Adopted from South Korea, raised on different continents & connected through social media, Samantha & Anaïs believe that they are twin sisters separated at birth. Netflix doesn't currently have Twinsters in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Where to Watch and Stream October (Ten Days that Shook the World) Free Online

October (Ten Days that Shook the World) Cast: Vladimir Popov Vasili Nikandrov Layaschenko Boris Livanov Mikholyev. Sergei M. Eisenstein's docu-drama about the 1917 October Revolution in Russia. Made ten years after the events and edited in Eisenstein's 'Soviet Montage' style, it re-enacts in celebratory terms several key scenes from the revolution.
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starz has announced it ordered a third season of its family crime drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. "Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire," Starz said in a synopsis.
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
