Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Selfish Giant Free Online
Cast: Conner Chapman Shaun Thomas Sean Gilder Lorraine Ashbourne Ian Burfield. A hyperactive boy and his best friend, a slow-witted youth with an affinity for horses, start collecting scrap metal for a shady dealer. Is The Selfish Giant on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Selfish Giant in its online...
Late-Night Landscape Shift Brings New Opportunities & Challenges
Call it a seven-year itch, but the sands of late-night are shifting. James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show next year after seven years in the CBS hotseat, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal was canceled at TBS, the latest cull of the new Warner Bros. Discovery empire, and Desus & Mero split up and ended their Showtime series. Jon Batiste, bandleader of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show is leaving after seven years and even Jimmy Kimmel is considering ending his 20-year run on ABC. Seth Meyers, who hosts NBC’s Late Night, which scored its first major Emmy nomination since launching his show in...
She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo
Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series
Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
Comments / 0