Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
11 things every local knows about Cape Cod
Read our guide for insider knowledge and top tips to get the most from your Cape Cod trip © Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy United. The sea, the sun, the sand: it seems like a simple recipe for a perfect vacation. Indeed, traveling in Cape Cod is refreshingly straightforward, but it helps to know some local quirks and conventions.
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
nbcboston.com
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
WGME
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
How to comfort dogs during thunderstorms
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how to deal with your pets' anxiety to loud noises.
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach
(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
Comments / 0