lonelyplanet.com

11 things every local knows about Cape Cod

Read our guide for insider knowledge and top tips to get the most from your Cape Cod trip © Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy United. The sea, the sun, the sand: it seems like a simple recipe for a perfect vacation. Indeed, traveling in Cape Cod is refreshingly straightforward, but it helps to know some local quirks and conventions.
TRAVEL
nbcboston.com

COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
FUN 107

Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins

Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

8 Day Trips from Boston
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
MAINE STATE
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach

(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
CHARLESTOWN, RI

