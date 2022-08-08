ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Three charged in grandparents scams

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Brodheadsville, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos

A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#U Haul
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge sentences man who orchestrated violent home invasion in Smithfield Twp.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced. President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Summit Hill police issue report for July

Chief of Police Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department presented his monthly report for July to the borough council on Tuesday. From July 7 through Aug. 4, the department responded to 310 calls. There were three criminal arrests, three juvenile criminal arrests and one nontraffic citation. One adult...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township

Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy