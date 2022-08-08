Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Three charged in grandparents scams
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences man who orchestrated violent home invasion in Smithfield Twp.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced. President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
PA police: Woman caring for senior with dementia steals $55K in gold coins
A 47-year-old Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles was arraigned Monday morning before District...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlvr.org
Allentown police say they’re steadily cracking down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs
Police in Allentown say they’re actively reducing the number of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets. Over the last few weeks, police have impounded eight dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles that have caused hazards on roads, they said. Drivers were cited for violations that include failure to...
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
Murder charges reinstated in Pa. crash that killed troopers, Allentown man
A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman in a crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian earlier this year. Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom’s decision Wednesday comes more than a month after a municipal court judge dismissed...
Times News
Summit Hill police issue report for July
Chief of Police Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department presented his monthly report for July to the borough council on Tuesday. From July 7 through Aug. 4, the department responded to 310 calls. There were three criminal arrests, three juvenile criminal arrests and one nontraffic citation. One adult...
Times News
Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township
Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 0