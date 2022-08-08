Read full article on original website
Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding
Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge
Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
Yakima Police Department looking for runaway teen
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old runaway. According to a post from YPD on social media, Hurley had been visiting family in the Yakima area. He was last seen on July 25th near West Valley Park. Hurley...
KIMA TV
DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
KIMA TV
Yakima fire department says they've seen an increase in illegal fires
The amount on 911 calls Yakima firefighters are responding to has jumped 40 percent in just two years. It is an overwhelming number and today they are telling us much of the reason is Yakima’s growing homelessness problem. The City of Yakima’s fire department says they have seen a...
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
Yakima Valley SIU names deputies who killed fleeing suspect in shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. — Days after a man accused of firing at police was shot and killed by Yakima County deputies, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two law enforcement agents involved. They are Sgt. Caleb Johnson, 27, and Deputy Jesus ‘Chuy’ Silva, 31....
14-Year-Old Girl Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Central Washington
An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning. He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents. Yakima police were...
30-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A 30-year-old man with multiple felony warrants was fleeing from the police, crashed into another vehicle. According to the police, the driver was tried being pulled over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street. A YPD supervisor chased the driver, according to the officials. The driver struck...
Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday
Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Exclusive | Verdict in on Tri-Cities judge’s domestic violence assault charges
His ex-wife told the jury he used intimidation, condescension and occasional violence.
ifiberone.com
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Grandview Canyon Road Fire Keeping Firefighters Busy
Firefighters in the lower valley are battling flames of the Canyon Road Fire near Grandview but it's at 60% containment. The fire was last estimated at 300 acres. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for homes near the fire in the 1800 block of Canyon Road. The fire started Wednesday afternoon and officials from the Yakima County Fire District 5 have requested state help in fighting the blaze.
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
