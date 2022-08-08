ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 4

Chronicle

Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding

Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge

Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV

Yakima fire department says they've seen an increase in illegal fires

The amount on 911 calls Yakima firefighters are responding to has jumped 40 percent in just two years. It is an overwhelming number and today they are telling us much of the reason is Yakima’s growing homelessness problem. The City of Yakima’s fire department says they have seen a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday

Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Grandview Canyon Road Fire Keeping Firefighters Busy

Firefighters in the lower valley are battling flames of the Canyon Road Fire near Grandview but it's at 60% containment. The fire was last estimated at 300 acres. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for homes near the fire in the 1800 block of Canyon Road. The fire started Wednesday afternoon and officials from the Yakima County Fire District 5 have requested state help in fighting the blaze.
GRANDVIEW, WA

