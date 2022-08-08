Read full article on original website
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Times News
Tamaqua police log
• Tamaqua police charged Randy Minium, 56, of Tamaqua, with disorderly conduct after he threatened a crew member from the Penn Mahoning Ambulance on Aug. 6. Police said they received a call from the victim, who was dispatched to the 200 block of Bowe Street at 12:15 p.m. for an emergency call. She knocked on the front door, and Minium began screaming at her. Police said he threatened her with his dogs and said he would steal the ambulance. He also threw a ball of paper at her, police said.
Times News
Three charged in grandparents scams
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem announce the arrest of three people who were involved in two separate “grandparents scams.”. On July 27, at approximately 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court, East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old homeowner reported she received a phone call from someone identifying himself as her grandson who was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. Another man, identifying as the grandson’s attorney, spoke on the phone and requested $6,500 cash from the homeowner.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a deadly officer involved shooting near Hazleton Wednesday. State Police identified the man shot and killed by police as 23-year-old Jordan Charles Urenovitch from Hazle Township. We learned just how dangerous the situation was inside the auto service garage here on North Church Street. Eyewitness […]
Husband faces assault charges after being shot
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police officers said a woman shot her husband in the leg after she told them he assaulted her on Friday in Jessup. Officials said on Friday, they responded to the 100 block of Palmer Drive for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators […]
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Woman arrested after chase in Pike County
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
Allentown man arrested after violent robbery in city, police say
A 28-year-old Allentown man was arrested after a robbery Tuesday night in the city in which the victim was assaulted, police report. Shaheem Wimberly, of the 700 block of North Lacrosse Street, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, theft and harassment, records show. He was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Michael Joseph Pochron and housed in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
Times News
Summit Hill police issue report for July
Chief of Police Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department presented his monthly report for July to the borough council on Tuesday. From July 7 through Aug. 4, the department responded to 310 calls. There were three criminal arrests, three juvenile criminal arrests and one nontraffic citation. One adult...
Two nabbed for catalytic converter thefts in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County. Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday. They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil. Both men were arrested...
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
