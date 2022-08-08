Lansford Borough Council approved the hiring of part-time police officer Callen Rich. “I recommend him based on the chief/officer in charge, along with the mayor, that the background work, background investigation, and polygraph test were good,” Councilman John Turcmanovich said. “The motion right now is to hire him part time. He is one of the candidates that is interested in full time, which would happen when the testing comes around for full time. Right now, I recommend we hire him part time. He is available seven days a week, if we needed him.”

LANSFORD, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO