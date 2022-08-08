Read full article on original website
Times News
N. Lehigh receives grant for mental health/safety and school security
Northern Lehigh School District has received a grant for mental health initiatives as well as physical safety and security in schools. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tania Stoker announced at Monday’s school board meeting that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency released its School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant.
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - Financial
Northern Lehigh School Board on Monday approved the following financial matters:. • A three-year renewal agreement with Population Health Innovations effective July 1 through June 30, 2025, for the purpose of providing Health eTools software for the district’s school nurses to collect and report state required health related information. The total three-year cost is $12,165.
Times News
Lehighton school board writes off unpaid lunch bills
By all accounts, the $307.10 in unpaid lunch balances Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors voted to write off Monday night wasn’t an eye-popping amount. In fact, it was significantly less than last year’s LASD lunch balance write-off of $1,430.05. But of the four overdue balances...
Times News
JT finalizing special education program plans
The Jim Thorpe school board is finalizing plans for the district to begin offering special education services which it contracted in the past. The district voted in May to stop contracting high school life skills and elementary school emotional support classes with the Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 to save costs. District officials believe it will also benefit the students.
Times News
Dr. Oz plans Carbon County Fair stop
U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will visit the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz, running on the Republican ticket in this fall’s general election, will meet with local voters during the campaign stop. The event is scheduled to take place between 2:45-4 p.m. The fairgrounds are at 3285...
Times News
Food distribution date changed
Due to a conflict with a church function on Aug. 27, the food distribution at Weatherly’s Shepherd House will be held a week earlier on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Weatherly’s Shepherd House is located in Zions Lutheran Church at the corner of Third and Fell streets in Weatherly.
Times News
Lansford approves hiring officer
Lansford Borough Council approved the hiring of part-time police officer Callen Rich. “I recommend him based on the chief/officer in charge, along with the mayor, that the background work, background investigation, and polygraph test were good,” Councilman John Turcmanovich said. “The motion right now is to hire him part time. He is one of the candidates that is interested in full time, which would happen when the testing comes around for full time. Right now, I recommend we hire him part time. He is available seven days a week, if we needed him.”
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Thorpe district raises custodians’ pay
Jim Thorpe’s custodians will receive a pay increase under a new contract. District officials hope that the increased pay will help them attract more applicants. “Hopefully we’ll get a larger pool (of applicants),” said Ken Marx, business manager for Jim Thorpe Area School District. On Wednesday, school...
Times News
Beautiful butterflies Bear Creek sanctuary focuses on education, environment
In 2002 Mari Gruber’s family owned a building that was falling apart and used for storage. Then something magical happened when her sister sent her to a seminar about raising butterflies. Gruber, an artist and substitute teacher for children with special needs, saw a gap in serving people with...
Times News
4-H members show off hard work at Carbon fair
For 17-year-old Natalie Mosier, the Carbon County Fair isn’t just fun and games. She has to look out for the well-being of the cattle that she’s brought to take part in the fair’s livestock show. “This is probably the most stressful week of my year,” she said....
Times News
Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed
The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
Times News
Carbon County Fair offers variety of food
The food vendors were busy this week at the Carbon County Fair. The lines have been steady at the food stands. Michael Kopinetz of Pottsville, who runs the pizza stand, said, “Business has been good and the heat really hasn’t slowed down business.”. Area Lions Clubs are offering...
Times News
Bylaws for Carbon animal shelter committee approved
The Carbon County Commissioners have approved new bylaws for their Animal Shelter advisory committee. The commissioners formed the five-member committee last July to assess and recommend changes to the commissioners when it comes to operating the shelter. The bylaws state that the advisory committee’s recommendations will be focused on the...
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
JT light poles draw criticism
PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
Times News
Carbon dicusses salaries Increase proposals spark discussion
Disagreements on salaries sparked a lengthy discussion among Carbon County commissioners and a department head at a public meeting last week. The Salary Board consists of Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, Commissioner Rocky Ahner, and Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, Controller Mark A. Sverchek, and the department head making the request. The...
Times News
Reading and Northern adds new coach car
An updated passenger coach has been added to the Lehigh Gorge trains in Jim Thorpe. Coach number 450, “The Pagoda,” is named after the famous Reading Pagoda found just south of the city of Reading. Referred to as a heavyweight 6-axle car, it was originally built in the...
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Sound system set for Summit Hill council chambers
A portable sound system is set to be implemented in the council chambers of Summit Hill Borough Hall. In June, it was agreed on the recommendation of council member Karen Ruzicka to purchase microphones from Amazon at a cost not to exceed $1,089. On Tuesday, Councilman David Wargo said the...
