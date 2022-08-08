PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant.

Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened “The Golden Girls Kitchen.”

Thirty years after “The Golden Girls” ended on NBC, fans still can’t let go of the sitcom about four housemates bonding over aging, dating and cheesecake.

The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami.

FILE – This Dec. 25, 1985 file photo shows the stars of the television series “The Golden Girls” during a break in taping in Hollywood, Calif. From left are, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White. A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

