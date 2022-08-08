ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

By The Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant.

Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened “The Golden Girls Kitchen.”

Thirty years after “The Golden Girls” ended on NBC, fans still can’t let go of the sitcom about four housemates bonding over aging, dating and cheesecake.

The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgl1e_0h9NGtj800
    FILE – This Dec. 25, 1985 file photo shows the stars of the television series “The Golden Girls” during a break in taping in Hollywood, Calif. From left are, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White. A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8aT5_0h9NGtj800
    Patio seating is pictured at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OAJy_0h9NGtj800
    Cheesecake and cookie dessert items are displayed on the bar at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toMsR_0h9NGtj800
    The theme song to the television series “The Golden Girls” is featured in neon lettering at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4kdb_0h9NGtj800
    The main seating area of the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant is pictured, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxPfE_0h9NGtj800
    A replica of the bedroom of “The Golden Girls” character Blanche Devereaux is pictured at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EILtB_0h9NGtj800
    A sign referring to the Shady Pines Nursing Home in the television series “The Golden Girls” is pictured behind the bar at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WECpt_0h9NGtj800
    Cheesecake dessert items are pictured in front of a portrait of “The Golden Girls” cast at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jl7mQ_0h9NGtj800
    Shelf decorations are pictured at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBLDL_0h9NGtj800
    A digital portrait of the cast of the television series “The Golden Girls” is displayed near dining tables at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted games at a high school. Deputies said the incident occurred at Greenwood High School and multiple arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said reports were made that shots were fired during the incident but […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Getty
Person
Bea Arthur
Person
Rue Mcclanahan
Person
Betty White
WSPA 7News

Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Up Restaurant#The Golden Girls#Bistro#Food Drink#Nbc
WSPA 7News

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
PELZER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy