PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of a 7-year-old who shot herself in West Union. We previously reported that on July 14th, deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted games at a high school. Deputies said the incident occurred at Greenwood High School and multiple arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said reports were made that shots were fired during the incident but […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina restaurant franchise can’t say that COVID-19 caused physical damage to its businesses, according to an answer Wednesday from the South Carolina Supreme Court. The decision stems from five questions posed to the state court regarding language in the insurance policy...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway. […]
