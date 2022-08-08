Read full article on original website
Times News
Bylaws for Carbon animal shelter committee approved
The Carbon County Commissioners have approved new bylaws for their Animal Shelter advisory committee. The commissioners formed the five-member committee last July to assess and recommend changes to the commissioners when it comes to operating the shelter. The bylaws state that the advisory committee’s recommendations will be focused on the...
Times News
The six sites
Schuylkill County commissioners approved six farms to be appraised and surveyed as part of their applications to the Farmland Preservation program. If they are accepted into the program, the county program will buy development rights to the land. Commissioner Gary J. Hess and Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington voted in...
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Lansford approves hiring officer
Lansford Borough Council approved the hiring of part-time police officer Callen Rich. “I recommend him based on the chief/officer in charge, along with the mayor, that the background work, background investigation, and polygraph test were good,” Councilman John Turcmanovich said. “The motion right now is to hire him part time. He is one of the candidates that is interested in full time, which would happen when the testing comes around for full time. Right now, I recommend we hire him part time. He is available seven days a week, if we needed him.”
Times News
Thorpe district raises custodians’ pay
Jim Thorpe’s custodians will receive a pay increase under a new contract. District officials hope that the increased pay will help them attract more applicants. “Hopefully we’ll get a larger pool (of applicants),” said Ken Marx, business manager for Jim Thorpe Area School District. On Wednesday, school...
Times News
Schuylkill to seek state election funds
Schuylkill County is in line for $473,700 in new state election funding. But there are some trade-offs. Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the Election Integrity Grant. All three commissioners, Gary J. Hess and George Halcovage Jr. and Chairman Barron...
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Carbon dicusses salaries Increase proposals spark discussion
Disagreements on salaries sparked a lengthy discussion among Carbon County commissioners and a department head at a public meeting last week. The Salary Board consists of Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, Commissioner Rocky Ahner, and Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, Controller Mark A. Sverchek, and the department head making the request. The...
Times News
Fire companies request feasibility study Coaldale, Lansford look at merger
The fire companies serving Coaldale and Lansford are hoping to undertake a study that would look at the feasibility of a merger. Officials from the Coaldale Fire Department and the American Fire Company of Lansford attended Tuesday’s Coaldale Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the study. “What...
Times News
JT light poles draw criticism
PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
Sound system set for Summit Hill council chambers
A portable sound system is set to be implemented in the council chambers of Summit Hill Borough Hall. In June, it was agreed on the recommendation of council member Karen Ruzicka to purchase microphones from Amazon at a cost not to exceed $1,089. On Tuesday, Councilman David Wargo said the...
Times News
Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township
Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon County fair schedule
• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
Times News
Miller named to fill Jim Thorpe council seat
A two-man race to fill a vacant Jim Thorpe Borough Council seat was decided by the mayor Thursday night when council couldn’t break a 3-3 deadlock despite two tries. When the dust settled, Mayor Michael Sofranko cast the tiebreaking vote for Jay Miller over Andrew Roberts, citing Miller’s 49-year experience with the fire company as a key factor given the fact he’ll be chairing the borough’s emergency services committee.
Times News
Lehighton school board writes off unpaid lunch bills
By all accounts, the $307.10 in unpaid lunch balances Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors voted to write off Monday night wasn’t an eye-popping amount. In fact, it was significantly less than last year’s LASD lunch balance write-off of $1,430.05. But of the four overdue balances...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Support Susan Wild
I am writing in reference to the article “Carbon reacts to Wild’s remarks about Trump vote.” I have met and spoken with Susan Wild and found her to be a good listener. She was sincere and eager to hear about the issues that matter to Carbon County residents like me. She did not come into our listening session with some “liberal agenda.”
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - Financial
Northern Lehigh School Board on Monday approved the following financial matters:. • A three-year renewal agreement with Population Health Innovations effective July 1 through June 30, 2025, for the purpose of providing Health eTools software for the district’s school nurses to collect and report state required health related information. The total three-year cost is $12,165.
Times News
Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed
The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
Times News
Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to raise funds for fire company, vets
That’s essentially what visitors who take part in Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to benefit our veterans and volunteers can expect. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. The rain date is Sept. 11. Layne “Doc” Roberts,...
