Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event
Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.
WLUC
Zero Degrees Gallery features fabric artist during August
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Quilts aren’t just for topping beds. Artist Judy Parlato uses fabrics and some unlikely materials in her hangable pieces. Parlato says she doesn’t follow rules when quilting. Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting a public reception for Judy Parlato Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1...
WLUC
‘Run Walk Roll’ event returns to Iron County church
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County church is hosting its second annual “Run Walk Roll” event. The community event is designed to get people outside and enjoy each other’s company. The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.
WLUC
Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette. Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event. Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds. You can learn more about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
WLUC
Humungous Fungus Festival returns to Crystal Falls
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event celebrates the mushrooms that grow in the community. “It is important to know about the mushrooms,” said Barbara Luck, Crystal Falls Business Association president. “When do you pick them, which ones can you eat, which ones can you pick. We do have a gentleman coming to take people on a morning trip and afternoon trip on Saturday.”
WLUC
Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location
Rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms. Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups.
WLUC
Escanaba event celebrates credit union members, honors veterans
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating credit union members also helped veterans. Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union hosted its member appreciation day on Friday. The credit union had brats, ice cream, popcorn and a bouncy house. There was also a 50-50 raffle supporting the U.P. Honor Flight. The...
WLUC
Free fishing event for kids at Lake Antoine on Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free family fishing event in Dickinson County hopes to hook younger kids on the outdoors. The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting the first ever “Family Fishing Fun Event.” 150 fish will be stored in a 1,500-gallon pond for kids to fish with.
WLUC
Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
WLUC
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents and tourists may have noticed a big rubber duck in Marquette this week. The world’s largest rubber duck, “Mama Duck” made a visit to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend as part of the Festival of Sail. The duck is 61 feet high, 69 feet wide, 79 feet long and weighs 31,500 pounds.
WLUC
Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night. Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking. Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees. You can book a Golden Hour...
WLUC
Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
WLUC
Become a therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the world’s largest rubber duck is on display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the Festival of Sail and Pavlina Osta’s hedgehog joins to “co-host” UMT. Plus... Superiorland Pet Partners is getting ready for an upcoming therapy pet...
WLUC
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
WLUC
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is all set for Saturday morning. On Friday night, inside Lakeview Arena, the Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti dinner to help bikers fuel up for the races. Racers could also register and pick up their packets, race...
WLUC
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
Redeemer Lutheran Church throws block party in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a Lutheran parish in Marquette Township is celebrating its block party after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Redeemer Lutheran Church hosted the event with various activities, floats and food for attendees. Emergency responders like the fire department and law enforcement were also invited to join the celebrations. The Lead Pastor of the parish, Chad Ott said the event is about celebrating the community.
Comments / 0