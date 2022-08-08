CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event celebrates the mushrooms that grow in the community. “It is important to know about the mushrooms,” said Barbara Luck, Crystal Falls Business Association president. “When do you pick them, which ones can you eat, which ones can you pick. We do have a gentleman coming to take people on a morning trip and afternoon trip on Saturday.”

