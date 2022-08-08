Read full article on original website
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/12/22)
This is a weekly column written by Mayor Patrick Collins. All emphasis is from the author of the article. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What an amazing new experience I encountered this past week: I flew from Cheyenne Regional Airport to California, and I have to say it was brilliant. The trip started with free parking at our new airport terminal, a quick TSA security check, a 20-minute flight to Denver, and taking a connecting flight to Bakersfield. Lately, I have come to hate the drive down Interstate 25. I find when I travel, the hardest part is the drive home from Denver International Airport. When I’m tired, the I-25 drive is intolerable. However, this trip was a smooth 20-minute flight from Denver and a 10-minute drive back to my house. I love supporting Cheyenne and our airport, and it was a great experience across the board. To anyone who flies, I highly recommend you fly from our airport.
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
John Contos named Cheyenne Frontier Days general chairman
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — John Contos has been named the next general chairman by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors. Contos will now lead the General Committee in producing the 127th celebration and will be replacing outgoing Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler. Contos retired from Laramie County School District #1...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
Sheriff’s Department beats out Cheyenne Police Department in Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department beat the Cheyenne Police Department at the Shoot for Sight event held last night, Aug. 11. Though they put up a good fight, the police department lost by one point, giving the traveling trophy to the sheriff’s department. The...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Kirk Cameron among guest speakers for Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Actor Kirk Cameron will be among the guest speakers present at the Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit later this month. The summit, titled “A Return to America’s Principles,” will focus on bringing the country back to its Constitutional roots, the organization said. The...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue extinguishes early morning fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A carelessly placed burning cigarette started a fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Road this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. Crews arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. and found a single-story family residence on...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Cheyenne homicide suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman listed as a suspect in a stabbing incident this week that resulted in the death of a male victim. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was named a “person...
Damage to Bridge Prompts ‘Extensive’ I-25 Closure
Interstate 25 is closed south of Berthoud after a truck hauling a backhoe hit the overpass. The damage to the overpass has also prompted the closure of Weld County Road 34 in both directions. The accident that occurred Monday evening could close Interstate 25 at mile marker 245 for an...
Friends remember Loveland preschool teacher killed in I-25 crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Loveland woman killed in a freak accident on I-25 in Mead Monday.
Obituaries: Hernandez, Orahovats
Raymond Hernandez: June 3, 1986 – August 5, 2022. Raymond Hernandez, 36 of Cheyenne passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born June 3, 1986, to Jesse and Delores Hernandez. He was employed in construction. He loved to fish, hanging with his children, friends and family and was a die-hard Cowboys fan!
Debris killed SUV driver after backhoe struck bridge over I-25
MEAD, Colorado — A 32-year-old Loveland woman was killed when large pieces of debris fell from a bridge over Interstate 25 and went through her windshield just after the bridge was hit by the arm of a backhoe. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Exit 245,...
Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing
On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
Semi-truck driver in deadly Interstate 25 crash could still face charges
The semi-truck driver accused of causing a deadly crash along Interstate 25 in Mead could still face charges depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) says 52-year-old Darnell Yingling of Fort Collins was driving a semi towing a trackhoe when the arm of it collided with an overpass. "It does look like it hit that very first girder, kept going through and it looks like it took a little bit out of three different pieces of the underside as well as ripping up a bunch of rebar," said Jared Fiel, the Northeastern Regional Communications Manager...
Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
