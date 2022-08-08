$50,000 reward offered for information on missing teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Kiely Rodni, 16 , according to a website created to help find the missing teen.

The reward money is coming from family, friends, local businesses and a GoFundMe account where people can donate to increase the size of the reward.

According to authorities, Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. She had attended a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance. Since then, neither her nor her vehicle have been seen.

The website, findkiely.com, was created by the family and includes information about Rodni’s disappearance.

The website includes a tip line from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office that is dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 on Sunday that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing. Authorities said Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party.

The sheriff’s office said Kiely has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7 and 115 pounds.

Rodni was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. Authorities say she has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, shared an emotional plea to the community Sunday night, asking for help to find her daughter.

“We just want her home and we’re so scared,” Rodni-Nieman said in a video posted by the sheriff’s office. “We miss her so much and we love her so much. Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.