ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

$50,000 reward offered for information on missing teen Kiely Rodni

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSdDf_0h9NGZGi00

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Kiely Rodni, 16 , according to a website created to help find the missing teen.

The reward money is coming from family, friends, local businesses and a GoFundMe account where people can donate to increase the size of the reward.

According to authorities, Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. She had attended a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance. Since then, neither her nor her vehicle have been seen.

The website, findkiely.com, was created by the family and includes information about Rodni’s disappearance.

The website includes a tip line from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office that is dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 on Sunday that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing. Authorities said Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party.

The sheriff’s office said Kiely has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7 and 115 pounds.

Rodni was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. Authorities say she has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, shared an emotional plea to the community Sunday night, asking for help to find her daughter.

“We just want her home and we’re so scared,” Rodni-Nieman said in a video posted by the sheriff’s office. “We miss her so much and we love her so much. Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Sheriff’s office creates a website for people to submit photos and videos related to Kiley Rodni’s disappearance

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has created a website where the community can share photos, videos, and other helpful tips for the Kiely Rodni investigation. The website includes a section where people can anonymously upload photos or videos that may help with the investigation. It also includes a link to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man who supplied fentanyl to 15-year-old accused of homicide

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney filed murder charges against a man who was involved in a fentanyl death of a 15-year old girl. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan for “furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, and meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance. During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that […]
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip.  Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7.  Neither returned home, and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Son, father found dead in Placerville home in apparent murder-suicide

A son and father were found dead Thursday evening in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Placerville. Police had received a call that there was a suspicious odor coming from a neighbor’s home, and that the neighbor had not been seen in several days. “He had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Prosser Family Campground#Honda#Crv
FOX40

Arson suspect arrested in connection with Dalton Fire, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CAL FIRE officials and police officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, CAL FIRE, along with the help of the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer, on suspicion of arson. On July 21st, fire and […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Boyfriend and friends search for Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been five days since Kiely Rodni disappeared after attending a party at the Prosser Family Campground. It has also been five days since Rodni’s boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, has heard from her. Westfall said they exchanged text messages before she left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family […]
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
RENO, NV
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
KSBW.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
FOX40

Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy