ECU’s Mitchell named PFN honorable mention All-American

By Malcolm W. Gray, ECU Sports Information
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell has been named a Pro Football Network (PFN) College Football Honorable Mention All-American according to an announcement Monday morning.

Mitchell, who started all 12 games in 2021 on his way to First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors, led the league in total rushing yards (1,132) and all-purpose yards per game (115.83), while also ranking among league leaders in four other categories including rushing yards per game (second/94.33).

The McDonough, Ga. native became the 17th 1,000-yard rusher in program history (first since Tay Cooper in 2013) and tallied four 100-yard rushing games on the season which included a career-best 222 against Tulane, setting a single-game record for an ECU freshman running back (true or redshirt). He caught 22 passes out of the backfield for 253 yards with one score, registered 17 plays of 20 or more yards (eight resulting in a TD) and became the second Pirate running back to earn first-team all-league honors behind fellow classmate Rahjai Harris (2020 AAC Co-Rookie-of-the-Year).

This is the fifth preseason accolade for Mitchell which includes the Doak Walker watch list, Maxwell Award watch list and first team All-American Athletic Conference selections by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s Football Preview.

