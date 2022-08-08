Read full article on original website
Related
kfornow.com
Local Sports
2019 Nebraska Wesleyan KFOR Football Broadcast Schedule {Be advised. It can take up to 30 seconds for…
kfornow.com
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Discusses Importance of Quarterback Leadership
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 10)–Nebraska football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day 12 of fall camp Wednesday. Whipple addressed the energy struggles the team faced at practice. “At least they knew they did not come out with any juice and sometimes that happens,”...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
NE Among 37 States Getting Federal Help For Rural Health Care
(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2022) Nebraska is included in $74 Million worth of grants being handed out by the Biden Administration to states to improve rural health care. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development says Nebraska is getting more than $2 Million. In Ainsworth, Nebraska, Brown County Hospital was...
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
kfornow.com
NU President Gets Contract Extension
(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2022) University of Nebraska President , Ted Carter, has had his contract extended by the Board of Regents. Set to expire in 2024, at Thursday’s meeting, Regents extended it through 2027. Along with that extension, Carter gets a 3% pay raise, bringing his annual salary...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
RELATED PEOPLE
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
kfornow.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened either late Friday night or very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Crimestoppers reward for tips in homicide of Omaha man, Lamar Nedd
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the identity of a body found in the area of 75th and Rainwood Road and is conducting a homicide investigation.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfornow.com
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
kfornow.com
Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Invites Residents to Attend Community Visioning Sessions
Lincoln, NE – (August 12, 2022) Lancaster County Commissioners are inviting residents to play an integral role in developing Lancaster County’s Strategic Plan by attending one of two Community Visioning Sessions. They will be held on Tuesday, August 30th, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 31st, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A, Lincoln, 68528. Community Visioning Sessions also may be attended virtually through links provided on Lancaster County’s Strategic Planning website.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
kfornow.com
LPD Tracks Down Stolen Box Truck Taken From a Loading Dock at Schaefer’s
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–A fully-loaded box truck from Schaefer’s near 66th and Vine was stolen sometime before 9am Tuesday and later found in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said the truck contained about $90,000 worth of merchandise when it was taken from a...
1011now.com
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
Comments / 0