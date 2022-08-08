Read full article on original website
CBS News
Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home
In this edition of "Furever Home," get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy who gets along well with other dogs, chickens and even a cat. He's available for adoption through TruRescue.org.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
Cafe provides a free-range space for adoptable cats
A stray cat inspired one woman to design a space where felines can roam free and get adopted.
California dog rescue brings comfort to seniors as well as to their furry friends
Furry friends of all kinds can come from animal shelters, rescue organizations and breeders — but one pet nonprofit is different than most others. Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a mission to be a resource for senior people and, in many cases, senior dogs.
Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue
A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Jimbo
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
Callen and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat
The post More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Portly Cat Stuck in Storm Drain Rescued: 'Lay Off The Treats'
The cat was taken to a local animal shelter to wait for its owner to collect it.
