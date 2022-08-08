Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO