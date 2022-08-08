ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week

Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
dailyphew.com

Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
DogTime

Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue

A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goodshomedesign.com

There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable

Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
One Green Planet

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY

