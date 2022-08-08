ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Axios

Explosions at Russian base show Crimea now in play in Ukraine war

A series of explosions this week at a Russian military base on the Crimean coast carries major symbolic and strategic ramifications for both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Why it matters: Satellite images appear to confirm that the explosions — which sent frantic Russian tourists scrambling...
State
Washington State
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukraine War#Crimea#Luhansk#Russian People#Ukrainian#Western#Russians#The Washington Post#National Security Council
Axios

August election results suggest GOP's "red wave" may be subsiding

Three August elections that pitted Republicans against Democrats on the same ballot on Tuesday are providing fresh indications that Democrats have gained political momentum over the summer. What's happening: In the Minnesota 1st District special election on Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad only defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by four points in...
Axios

Iran talks approach take it or leave it phase

EU mediators have submitted the "final text" of a nuclear agreement to Iran and the other signatories of the 2015 deal, and they have requested a "yes" or "no" by Monday, the WSJ reports. Why it matters: Europe's top diplomats have described this updated text and the latest round of...
Axios

Source: Iranian plot had $1M Pompeo bounty

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was told by the Justice Department that he was a second target of a plot, revealed Wednesday, by an Iranian operative to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. Driving the news: A source close to Pompeo told Axios that DOJ "has...
Axios

Mulvaney: Possible FBI tipster would have to be "very close" to Trump

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN Thursday that if someone inside Former President Trump's circle provided information to the FBI that led to its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, it was likely "somebody very close" to Trump. Why it matters: A lawyer for Trump...
Axios

Judge unseals warrant and inventory related to Mar-a-Lago search

A judge on Friday unsealed certain documents related to the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The unsealed warrant and inventory provides a glimpse into the items seized during the search and what potential crimes the Department of Justice is investigating, including those related to Trump's handling of presidential records.
