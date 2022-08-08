ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

Cat missing after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing. Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m. Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. ﻿ Officials...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating ‘weapons violation’ on north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police department is investigating what they are calling a “weapons violation” on the north side. According to a Madison Police incident report, at approximately 8:39 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northport Dr. for a weapons violation.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
nbc15.com

Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with the threats and booked on a single count of being the party to a crime...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm

Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. Many alarm services...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found shell casings near Warner Park. A little after midnight on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway for reports of a weapon violation. On scene, officers found several shell casings, but didn’t find any signs of property damage or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
nbc15.com

Weapons violation on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that happened on Madison’s east side. Late Friday night, officers went to the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue for reports of a weapons violation. Madison Police did not confirm if there are injuries. An investigation is...
MADISON, WI

