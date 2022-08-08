Read full article on original website
Related
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
nbc15.com
Cat missing after Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing. Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m. Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
nbc15.com
Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating ‘weapons violation’ on north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police department is investigating what they are calling a “weapons violation” on the north side. According to a Madison Police incident report, at approximately 8:39 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northport Dr. for a weapons violation.
nbc15.com
BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. This is in addition to the $250 being...
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of fishing for rent checks at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released a surveillance image of a man accused of stealing rent checks from an apartment complex on the city’s east side. According to its report, the suspect used a long item to fish the checks from the drop box in the...
nbc15.com
Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with the threats and booked on a single count of being the party to a crime...
nbc15.com
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located on 2601 Morse St.
nbc15.com
Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm
Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. Many alarm services...
nbc15.com
Madison Police find shell casings near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found shell casings near Warner Park. A little after midnight on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway for reports of a weapon violation. On scene, officers found several shell casings, but didn’t find any signs of property damage or...
nbc15.com
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
nbc15.com
Weapons violation on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that happened on Madison’s east side. Late Friday night, officers went to the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue for reports of a weapons violation. Madison Police did not confirm if there are injuries. An investigation is...
Comments / 0