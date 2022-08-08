Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
Six Flags CEO draws ire over remarks about avoiding attracting 'Walmart customers' and saying discounted tickets turned parks into 'cheap day care for teenagers'
Fans of the amusement park chain said the comments — which came after Six Flags announced a 22% attendance drop — were "classist" and "just idiotic."
