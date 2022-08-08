Need help paying rent or utility bills? Apply for assistance at an upcoming event in Yakima

To the editor — In an ideal world the well-being of all its inhabitants is considered. The Constitution of our country was not actually based on that premise. In fact, only white men of a certain stature were considered equal. These men were men of good will and the Constitution reflected the times in which they lived and governed. Over the years, amendments have been added to better address concerns. Each century, new challenges emerge and old ones are revisited.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO