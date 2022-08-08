ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Need help paying rent or utility bills? Apply for assistance at an upcoming event in Yakima

By KATE SMITH Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Article points out pitfalls of punishment

To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald, for the Investigate Northwest article "Burden of Court Fines Varies by Race, County" on Aug. 9. We know crime is clearly correlated with poverty. The most effective way to decrease crime rates is to create jobs and financial stability in a community.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Constitution must serve modern needs

To the editor — In an ideal world the well-being of all its inhabitants is considered. The Constitution of our country was not actually based on that premise. In fact, only white men of a certain stature were considered equal. These men were men of good will and the Constitution reflected the times in which they lived and governed. Over the years, amendments have been added to better address concerns. Each century, new challenges emerge and old ones are revisited.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Yakima County Commission candidate Lisa Homer sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Former Yakima County Commission candidate Lisa Homer has been sentenced to three years’ probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Homer, who was also identified as Lisa Ann Boisselle in court documents, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to a single count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a class B misdemeanor.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man who took car with child inside pleads guilty to vehicle theft, eluding

Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife’s sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cow Canyon Fire at 60% containment, with Vantage Highway at 90%

Tuesday’s weather gave firefighters working the Cow Canyon Fire a break. With no storms or strong winds affecting the fire, crews were able to push farther inside the 5,832-acre fire area to mop up hot spots, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Northwest Incident Management Team 12, which is overseeing both Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish woman indicted on federal drug charges

YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tidrick wins his third Montana 200, Anderson leads Northwest tour points

B.J. Tidrick has a new favorite track. Or, rather, a new favorite state for racing. The former winner of both the Fall Classic and Apple Cup at Yakima Speedway, Tidrick recently earned his second straight victory and third overall at the 31st annual Montana 200, which paid out $10,000 to the Super Late Model winner last month.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Coroner: Toppenish man's death at tribal jail a suicide

A 39-year-old Toppenish man killed himself at the Yakama Nation jail earlier this month. John Bill was found unresponsive in a cell and was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him failed, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. An autopsy deemed Bills’ death a suicide by hanging....
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One driver at Harborview, another in court after two high-speed traffic incidents in Yakima late Tuesday

One Yakima man is hospitalized in Seattle and another man appeared in court Wednesday after two separate high-speed traffic incidents in the city on Tuesday night. Yakima police responded to the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of an eastbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and hitting a power pole, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge

Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Late error dooms Yakima Valley Pippins in Game 2 loss

An ill-timed error cost Yakima Valley its chance at a huge upset in Corvallis Wednesday night. The Pippins needed just six more outs to win a second straight game against the five-time defending champs before a potential double play ball found its way into left field. Three batters later the tying run scored with two outs and a two-run single by Spencer Scott sent Yakima Valley to a 5-3 loss.
YAKIMA, WA

