bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Football players react to cancellation of season
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Outside the classroom, Friday night lights brings the community together while giving student athletes a chance to compete at a higher level. But the Urbana Tigers varsity football team has played just one game in the last three seasons, and on Wednesday, the district announced the varsity team will not play […]
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
WAND TV
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
khqa.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
smilepolitely.com
Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month
Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign County resident judicial election pits a GOP incumbent against a Democratic challenger
CHAMPAIGN — People shuffle in and out of the court; logistical decisions are made and cases are settled. These are nerve wracking moments for community members — some don’t have a lawyer and few have a law degree. In the Sixth Circuit court, there are no jury...
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
