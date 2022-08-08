Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Think Alex Jones’ Lawyers Turned Over His Phone Accidentally: ‘They Did the Right Thing’
Sunny Hostin is pretty confident that a digital copy of Alex Jones’ phone didn’t fall into the hands of Sandy Hook parents this week by mistake. According to the host of “The View,” it was probably an intentional move by Jones’ lawyers. On Wednesday, during...
He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax
Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding office again.
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.
For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
A Homeland Security watchdog says many Secret Service text messages from the time of Jan. 6 Capitol attack were deleted.
The inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “The Senate has already done a bipartisan investigation within the Rules Committee,” Davis told POLITICO about whether or not to speak with McConnell. The report from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz
Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
