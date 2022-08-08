ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash last night put a motorcyclist in the hospital. It happened on Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m., and involved and a car and a motorcycle. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party. Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen. “I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Photos of the Week - August 12

Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Laredo students return to the classrooms

Dashcam video shows moment man shot himself in the leg during encounter with trooper. A standard DUI traffic stop in Wood Co. took a turn after a trooper and a state representative, who was on a ride along, saw a man on the side of the road. Monroe Prosecutor: A...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
TOLEDO, OH

