FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
13abc.com
TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash last night put a motorcyclist in the hospital. It happened on Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m., and involved and a car and a motorcycle. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
13abc.com
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fugitive who escaped from a Wisconsin airport last year and has been on the run since was arrested in Toledo after leading police on a chase and crashing the car he was in. According to the U.S. Marshals Cleveland post, Robert Johnson escaped while he...
13abc.com
Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party. Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen. “I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it....
13abc.com
13abc Photos of the Week - August 12
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
13abc.com
Laredo students return to the classrooms
Dashcam video shows moment man shot himself in the leg during encounter with trooper. A standard DUI traffic stop in Wood Co. took a turn after a trooper and a state representative, who was on a ride along, saw a man on the side of the road. Monroe Prosecutor: A...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
13abc.com
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
Man faces 10 felonies for shooting at man, trying to set him on fire
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a man after attempting to light him on fire has been arrested on multiple felony charges. James Michael Pattenaude was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on 10 felony charges after being accused of trying to shoot a man during an argument in Berlin Township two days prior, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
13abc.com
Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
