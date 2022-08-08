“A rod went right through the block. Engine’s done,” said the shop technician, confirming my worst fear. I’d known the situation was dire since the day before when I floored Suzi for a third-gear pull to belt her exhaust off the bottom of a highway overpass. She roared in the waning summer light and then thunk, her engine spun down. Her gas pedal was lifeless beneath my foot as we coasted to the side of the road and waited for a flatbed tow truck as the sun set. Suzi’s engine died a warrior’s death: VTEC engaged, revs rising fast to redline until a bang at 7,000 rpm—and no more. Nevertheless, her sacrifice would have been avoided if I hadn't sent her into battle ill-equipped. I’d done her wrong, though I owed her my life.

