Road & Track
Please Put This 20,000-RPM Cosworth F1 Engine in Your Car
Cosworth has a grand history as a Formula 1 engine manufacturer, led mostly by the iconic DFV line responsible for some twelve driver's championships. Their 2005 to 2013 engine was a minor footnote in that history, a winless attempt to provide engines for teams without a manufacturer connection, but it did at least rev to 20,000 RPM. That makes it compelling, and that makes this Cosworth CA listed on Collecting Cars a particularly interesting prospect.
Road & Track
The U.S.-Spec Nissan Z Configurator Is Now Live
Ever since the debut of the 2023 Nissan Z, potential customers have patiently waited for more specific details from the automaker. That wait is officially over, as Nissan has just released the U.S.-spec configurator for the new sports coupe, which allows customers to get an idea just how much money they’ll have to spend to take home one of these machines. Here’s what you need to know about the configurator breakdown.
Road & Track
The 2023 GMC Canyon Is More Off-Road Friendly Than Ever
Driven largely by customer input about the outgoing model, the new 2023 GMC Canyon pickup promises to bring a more luxurious and capable offering to the mid-size segment. That’s especially true of the Canyon AT4X, which aims to be the most capable midsize off-roader you can buy. The 2023...
Road & Track
You Need a 3800 HP V-8 to Break 500 MPH
A 500-mph car doesn’t run on willpower or good intentions. Nothing about it is standardized. It’s all hand-built, every element demon-tweaked and optimized. Compromise isn’t an option. Any screwup will be catastrophic. Faith motivates, but science guides decisions. And the scientist building the massively turbocharged 560-cid V-8 engine is 83-year-old Kenny Duttweiler.
Road & Track
Four Modern Ferrari Prototypes Are Heading to Auction in Monterey
There isn’t an automotive enthusiast among us who wouldn’t love the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at their favorite automaker. Thanks to the folks at Ferrari and Mecum Auctions, a lucky few have the opportunity to take home a group of four development prototypes from some of the automaker’s most exciting modern offerings: the LaFerrari and the F12TDF.
Road & Track
As Tesla's Autopilot Melts Down, GM's Cautious Super Cruise Looks to Win Out
I just logged hundreds of mellow miles in a GMC Sierra Denali equipped with Super Cruise, convinced more than ever that GM’s hands-free driving tech is unsurpassed. How the worm has turned: While I was capital-C Cruising in New England, watching the Sierra pull off fully automated passes and lane changes with panache, Tesla was being spanked and sued by a California regulator for years of bad faith and broken promises over its Autopilot. The Cliff Notes version: Teslas still can’t drive themselves without human oversight. And I agree with experts who believe they never will (in current form), and certainly not safely, because of fundamental flaws in Autopilot’s design and philosophy.
Road & Track
The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Is the Oddball's M5
The word “Maserati” conjures images of heroically proportioned grand tourers, vintage race cars, eccentric supercars, and imposing sedans. Distinct as they are, all deliver on a central idea for the brand. A Maserati, at its core, is beautiful and emotional. Unfortunately, neither word quite fit the Ghibli when it debuted in 2013.
Road & Track
Cheap Classic Cars for Collectors on a Budget
Everyone fawns over the classic VW Beetle and the Bus, but the Karmann Ghia is somewhat left in the shadows. Strange, considering it's easily the prettiest of the air-cooled VWs. Get one while prices are still low and you'll have something that lacks speed, but makes it up in style.
Road & Track
Lamborghini Seriously Damaged After Hyundai Drives Over Hood
A Lamborghini Huracán Peformante Spyder was seriously damaged after a Hyundai drove over its hood on Thursday, dramatic video out of the United Kingdom shows. The Huracán was driving down an urban two-lane road in the central England city of Leeds when, at 10:24 a.m. local time, a Hyundai i40 sedan drove into the road, seemingly without looking both ways, and collided with the left corner of the Lamborghini, the Daily Mail reports. Instead of immediately stomping on the brakes, the Hyundai, for some reason, keeps driving, mounting itself on top of the hood.
Road & Track
Watch a Lamborghini Urus Driver Hit Bad Bunny's Bugatti Chiron
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny opened a restaurant in Miami on Thursday. Normally, this is not car news. Unfortunately for the pop star, and significantly more unfortunately for an unnamed Lamborghini Urus driver, that changed quickly. The star and new restauranteur brought his Bugatti Chiron to the event, as one does...
Road & Track
With Driving and Depression, It's All About Countersteering
“A rod went right through the block. Engine’s done,” said the shop technician, confirming my worst fear. I’d known the situation was dire since the day before when I floored Suzi for a third-gear pull to belt her exhaust off the bottom of a highway overpass. She roared in the waning summer light and then thunk, her engine spun down. Her gas pedal was lifeless beneath my foot as we coasted to the side of the road and waited for a flatbed tow truck as the sun set. Suzi’s engine died a warrior’s death: VTEC engaged, revs rising fast to redline until a bang at 7,000 rpm—and no more. Nevertheless, her sacrifice would have been avoided if I hadn't sent her into battle ill-equipped. I’d done her wrong, though I owed her my life.
Road & Track
NHTSA Head Leaves After Just Three Months
Steven Cliff, the current head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will leave his post after just three months in the official position, Auto News reports. Cliff, the former deputy administrator of NHTSA before finally being formally approved to lead the organization by the Senate in May, will instead return to lead the California Air Resource Board.
