More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Removing Marshawn Lynch from Allegedly 'Stolen' Car: Report
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released bodycam footage from the officers who arrested former NFL star Marshawn Lynch Tuesday for an alleged DUI. Video from the incident shows Lynch, 36, sitting in the driver's seat of a black Shelby GT500. According to a report obtained by PEOPLE, Lynch told officers he had stolen the car after he was found asleep at the wheel with the driver's side door open on Tuesday morning.
KTNV
77-year-old woman dies from injuries after scooter hit box spring on Torrey Pines Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 77-year-old woman who was hurt in a scooter collision last month has died from her injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday. Police say Earthly Cota was pronounced deceased at a local hospice facility. Cota was taken to University Medical Center's...
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir
Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.
