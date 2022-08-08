LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO