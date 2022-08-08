ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Removing Marshawn Lynch from Allegedly 'Stolen' Car: Report

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released bodycam footage from the officers who arrested former NFL star Marshawn Lynch Tuesday for an alleged DUI. Video from the incident shows Lynch, 36, sitting in the driver's seat of a black Shelby GT500. According to a report obtained by PEOPLE, Lynch told officers he had stolen the car after he was found asleep at the wheel with the driver's side door open on Tuesday morning.
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
