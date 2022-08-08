ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Men Who Interfered With Kidnapping Suspect's Arrest Before Riot In Custody: Newark PD

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXlf1_0h9NDsjm00
Rashon Vines (top right), Darnee Thomas (bottom left), and Isaiah Diggs, were charged with interfering with the arrest of Alhassane Barry (top left) authorities said. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three men who assaulted a Newark police officer attempting to arrest a kidnapping suspect are in police custody, authorities announced.

The incident Friday, Aug. 5 around 12:15 a.m. began with the arrest of Alhassane Barry, 24, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. He was taken into custody following a citizen's complaint and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and weapons offenses, Frage said.

Rashon Vines, 32, came over and grabbed the officer, in an attempt to interfere with the arrest, according to police. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

Then, Darnee Thomas, 33, and Isaiah Diggs, 22, attempted to intervene by preventing the arrest of Barry and Vines, but both men fled the scene before they could be apprehended.

Thomas and Diggs were later identified by police, and arrested for obstruction of the administration of the law and inciting a riot. Thomas was further charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Detectives investigating this incident request the public’s help in identifying the below-pictured man who is a fifth suspect in this incident.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of the fifth suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Yonkers Man Nabbed For Brutal Stabbing Of Woman, Police Say

A Westchester. County man has been charged with the alleged murder of a woman who was found lying on the floor of her apartment stabbed multiple times. Renee Spencer, age 68, of Yonkers, was found around 1:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, inside her apartment on Nepperhan Avenue. Yonkers Police responded...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Teens In Easton, DA Says

A third suspect was arrested and charged in the double-fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said. Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody at a home on Fox Street in Phillipsburg just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 and charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Morristown Man Gets 18 Years Behind Bars For Train Station Brick Killing: Prosecutor

The Morristown man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the train station killing of another man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities announced. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent before reaching parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act on Thursday, August 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Barry And Vines#The Police Division#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police

A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
SUMMIT, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
theobserver.com

LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble

The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD

A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
LEONIA, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy