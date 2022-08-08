Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
lanereport.com
Baldwin CPAs promotes Jackson to Senior Associate
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Jackson started at Baldwin CPAs as an intern in 2020 and signed on as a full-time member in 2021 after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University. Tyler enjoys the variety and complexity of tax returns, making him an integral part of our tax department. Tyler was recently promoted to Senior Associate.
lanereport.com
Baldwin CPAs promotes Mehall to Manager
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Katie Mehall joined the Baldwin CPAs team in 2018 with nearly 10 years prior experience in public accounting. She recently earned her CPA license and values building relationships with her clients. Katie Mehall was recently promoted to Manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lanereport.com
Ellie Diagnostics cuts ribbon on flagship laboratory in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ellie Diagnostics LLC’s flagship laboratory is a leader in full-service veterinary wellness and diagnostic services provider held the grand opening of the company’s national hub, which will create up to 100 full-time jobs for Kentuckians. The company’s first Kentucky location was announced in...
lanereport.com
$1.45 million National Science Foundation grant helping Bellarmine prepare STEM teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University will recruit and prepare highly qualified science and mathematics teachers for high-need Kentucky middle and high schools with the support of a five-year $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce program. The grant will support “Noyce Knights Scholars”—students who wish...
lanereport.com
Baldwin CPAs promotes Roshdi to Senior Manager
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rania Roshdi has been part of the Baldwin CPAs team since 2013. She is a member of our tax department where she oversees a variety of engagements. Rania enjoys helping clients optimize their tax strategies and enhancing their overall success. Rania was recently promoted to Senior Manager.
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
wymt.com
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding. “Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this...
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander
Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
Comments / 0