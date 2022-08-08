NJ Hit-Run Suspect Accused Of Killing Pedestrian On Walker: Prosecutor

Perth Amboy police Photo Credit: Perth Amboy PD

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a hit-run crash that killed a pedestrian crossing with a walker, authorities said.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, at approximately 8:29 p.m., Perth Amboy police responded to the intersection of Convery Boulevard and Pfeiffer Boulevard. There was a report of a white Dodge Charger that fled the scene after fatally striking an older male pedestrian, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano

Police found Rocco Chirichillo, 72, of Perth Amboy, who had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

An investigation by Detective Jose Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Hansel Farrier-Romero, 30, of Perth Amboy, as the driver of the white Dodge Charger who struck Chirichillo and then fled the scene, they said.

On Monday, Aug. 8, Farrier-Romero was arrested and charged with lleaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-422-4400 or Detective Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

