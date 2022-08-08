Read full article on original website
Services planned Tuesday for Margaret Powers, 93
Margaret Powers, 93, died Wednesday, Aug. 10. Margaret was not only a loving mom, but a best friend to her son. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to share a laugh. She loved her flower gardens and birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She is survived by...
Vehicle-pedestrian crash victim’s service private
Bert Stiles, the woman who was killed by a passing vehicle while walking to her mailbox on March Road Wednesday, will have a private family funeral. She was born June 17, 1952, in Marshall, the daughter of George and Mabel (Ousley) Robinson. As a young woman Bert worked at Denniston Farms where she met her husband, Otha “O.D” Sites. They were married June 27, 1970, in Otsego. Bert went on to work at Perrigo for more than 25 years until her retirement.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) New asphalt has arrived for application on North Main Street in Wayland, where repairs are planned soon. Three families on Radstock Drive in Dorr Township insist there are flooding problems where they live, but Dorr is...
‘Movies After Dark series attracts City Park crowds
The “Movies After Dark” summer series, sponsored by the Main Street program and New Life Church, has attracted solid crowds of children and their parents to the City Park in Wayland Thursday evenings. The next film will be “The Bad Guys” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Kids’ activities and food and refreshments can be purchased at the park.
Fatal accident reported on Marsh Road near Martin
Troopers from the Wayland post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident near Martin Wednesday. Troopers said a person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce...
WAEMS Manager Bob Hess to retire next summer
Bob Hess, longtime general manager of Wayland Area Emergency Services (WAEMS) plans to retire next summer. The Martin Township Board Wednesday evening learned of this development from Sarah Lynema, who Martin’s representative on the WAEMS Board. WAEMS is a full-service provider of medical first-response services, paramedic transport and education,...
Freda’s Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location
Freda’s Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, “After deep thought… I...
WHS senior wins bowling sportsmanship award
Kadence Bottrall of Dorr received the David Dahms Sportsmanship Award for the U-18 ladies. in the Junior Gold bowling competition this summer. The Dahms Award is presented to the male and female competitor who best exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, positive attitude and enthusiasm during the competition. Bottrall, daughter of Wayland High School head varsity girls’ bowling coach Eric Bottrall, is a returning senior for this year’s Wildcat squad that claimed the Division 2 regional championship and she placed third in the individual state tournament.
Truck depot storage, repair business slated in Watson
Many area citizens have been puzzled by the flurry of activity at a site just west of the Marathon gas station/J & H Convenience Store along M-222 in Watson Township. Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan said Wednesday night night that it’s his understanding the massive dirt moving is a precursor to a truck depot storage and repair business.
Leighton officials unhappy with 25 mph sign removals
Someone has taken down 25 mph speed limit signs in and around Moline. That someone is the State of Michigan, and Leighton Township officials are not happy about it. Faith Miedema, who represents the Leighton Library Board at township meetings, asked Supervisor Steve Wolbrink Thursday evening what happened to the signs and why they have been taken down.
