Bert Stiles, the woman who was killed by a passing vehicle while walking to her mailbox on March Road Wednesday, will have a private family funeral. She was born June 17, 1952, in Marshall, the daughter of George and Mabel (Ousley) Robinson. As a young woman Bert worked at Denniston Farms where she met her husband, Otha “O.D” Sites. They were married June 27, 1970, in Otsego. Bert went on to work at Perrigo for more than 25 years until her retirement.

MARSHALL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO