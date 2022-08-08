ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$15K reward offered after 15-year-old shot, killed in North Side park

By Andy Koval
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A $15,000 reward has been offered after a 15-year-old boy was gunned down last month while in a North Side park.

At around 1:50 p.m. on July 5 — police responded to Warren Park, located in the 6600 block of North Western, on the report of a shooting.

Anthony Mendoza, 15, was sitting in the park when an unknown gunman approached him and fired shots.

Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed in North Side park

He was shot in the right shoulder and died at St. Francis Hospital. No suspects have been placed into custody following the shooting.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information can email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org .

