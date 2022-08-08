Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO