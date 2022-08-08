Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth Torres
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
NHL・
NBC Sports
Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response
The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
Before the Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard was a knockdown shot
For most fans of the Boston Celtics, our knowledge of combo guard Payton Pritchard began when then-President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge picked the Oregon standout at No. 26 in the 2020 NBA draft. But the West Linn native did not become adept at his craft overnight, having been an...
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With news of Dennis Eckersley's upcoming departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has...
Here’s what Alex Cora had to say about the Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr.
"We went in a different direction with our roster construction.”. The Red Sox lost to the Braves 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday. Boston hosts Atlanta again this evening starting at 7:10 p.m. The Patriots begin the preseason on Thursday, hosting the Giants at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Alex...
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?
Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
Brooklyn Nets reportedly asked for Jaylen Brown AND Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to keep the Kevin Durant trade saga alive in a fairly stagnant part of the NBA news cycle, new details are percolating to the surface via various news outlets, including those focused on the Boston Celtics because of the rumored inclusion of star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown in trade talks.
Report: Kevin Durant sees Boston Celtics as 'desired landing spot;' wants to play with Marcus Smart
More developments on what is shaping up to be a busy day in the Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets trade rumor saga: per SNY’s Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets star now sees the Boston Celtics as “a desired landing spot” for a potential trade. Rumored recently to have been in talks with the Nets to trade Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn for KD, a potential sticking point that came up in those talks as portrayed was the Nets’ ask for Boston veteran point guard Marcus Smart.
Boston Celtics big man cracks NBA's top 10 center trade targets for 2022-23 season in new HoopsHype analysis
The Boston Celtics did not have any players ranked in the annual HoopsHype assessment of the best players in the NBA by position that was published by our sister site. However, two Celtics centers were ranked when the HoopsHype panel assessed the 20 best players in the league at that position in terms of trade value.
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford just outside top 10 power forwards for 2022-23 in new assessment
Whether veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is a center or a power forward at this stage of his career probably comes down to an opinion more than anything factual. Even those assessing his 2022-23 ranking at the 5 see him within the top 20 in the league. At...
