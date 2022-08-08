ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
NHL
NBC Sports

Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response

The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Kevan Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Kevin Durant sees Boston Celtics as 'desired landing spot;' wants to play with Marcus Smart

More developments on what is shaping up to be a busy day in the Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets trade rumor saga: per SNY’s Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets star now sees the Boston Celtics as “a desired landing spot” for a potential trade. Rumored recently to have been in talks with the Nets to trade Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn for KD, a potential sticking point that came up in those talks as portrayed was the Nets’ ask for Boston veteran point guard Marcus Smart.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy