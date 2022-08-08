Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor fires Nyheim Hines warning shot at NFL defenses
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suit up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
NFL expects substantial increase to Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspension
Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This might be the last time that you see Watson in a Browns jersey for a looong time. The controversial quarterback was initially suspended six games by the NFL’s independent arbitrator judge Sue L. Robinson, but the...
Derek Carr, Raiders can breathe sigh of relief with Darren Waller injury update
The Las Vegas Raiders received a positive report after initial troubling news. Star tight end Darren Waller, who had been held out of training camp due to a hamstring ailment, is reportedly expected to be fine, per Adam Schefter. Hamstring injuries tend to be tricky. Sometimes, they are harmless and...
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Without a winning season since 2016, the Washington Commanders are looking forward to more than just a new identity. Under the name Commanders for its first season, the team brought in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to lead the new era. Behind the scenes, Washington and owner Daniel Snyder have been involved in multiple serious allegations of misconduct, casting a pall over the entire organization.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed
The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six-game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself, commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns reveal Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb’s statuses for preseason opener, Deshaun Watson’s debut
The Cleveland Browns will play their NFL preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The main storyline will be Deshaun Watson making his Browns debut. The controversial QB is facing a 6-game suspension which is currently being appealed. However, that suspension only pertains to the regular season. But a number of other notable names will not be suiting up alongside Watson on Friday. Stars such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett are amongst those who aren’t expected to play against Jacksonville.
Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills
The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I felt like we were just back in the old days’: Travis Etienne speaks out on return to action with Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Travis Etienne had to wait a year to get to work with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A Lisfranc injury kept the running back sidelined for all of last season. Now, he is healthy and ready to get to work in the NFL and with his college teammate, Trevor Lawrence. Etienne rushed...
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
