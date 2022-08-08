ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tallulah Point Overlook, 1920s, Rabun County

The little tourist stop that was known as Harvey’s Famous Overlook from at least the 1920s [some sources say 1912] until the 1980s. It undoubtedly hosted millions of visitors in its long history. This vintage postcard likely dates to the late 1930s. [Public domain image]. It was next known...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White County, GA
White County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
nowhabersham.com

Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”

When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man

The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock Show#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Monroe Local News

Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair

The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
accesswdun.com

A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer

A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto

Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
ALTO, GA
wrwh.com

Terry Randolph Carroll, Age 77 Cleveland

Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah “Sissy” Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
CLEVELAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrwh.com

Ann Lanning Johnson, Age 76 Lula

Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945 in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr. and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. Ann was known as “Granny” and “Granny Ann” to her grandchildren.
LULA, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Michelle Harkins, Age 47 Dahlonega

Mrs. Michelle Harkins, age 47, of Dahlonega, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Michelle was born in Hall County on August 14, 1974. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1992. Michelle was blessed with the gift of conversation, full of laughter with her sense of humor. She was a faithful worker, working for Walmart for 25 years and was currently working at United Community Bank of Dahlonega. Michelle had a love for country music, shopping, traveling and the mountains. Being a devoted wife of 27 years and a loving mother was by far her most treasured achievements. Those to greet her in Heaven are her mother and step father Linda and Gary Lawson. Michelle was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire destroys Hall County mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia

Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Mrs. Joan Amelia Ford (Gaston) Helms, Age 81 Dahlonega

Mrs. Joan Amelia Ford (Gaston) Helms, age 81, of Dahlonega, GA, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Mrs. Helms was born in Ozark, Alabama, on February 15, 1941, to the late Clyde William and Marguerite Bookout Ford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Helms. A wife, mother, and endearing “Grandma Joan” were the roles Mrs. Helms cherished in her life. She loved “treasures,” Elvis, aquacise, her pets, her children and grandchildren, her church, and those she saw as less fortunate or in need of a friend.
DAHLONEGA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy