Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
Tallulah Point Overlook, 1920s, Rabun County
The little tourist stop that was known as Harvey’s Famous Overlook from at least the 1920s [some sources say 1912] until the 1980s. It undoubtedly hosted millions of visitors in its long history. This vintage postcard likely dates to the late 1930s. [Public domain image]. It was next known...
NEWS BRIEF: Athens-Clarke County officials reduce minor marijuana possession penalties
Commissioners for Athens-Clarke County approved legislation last week to eliminate criminal penalties for the possession of up to one ounce of cannabis, Norml has announced. Under the newly approved local ordinance, minor marijuana possession cases will receive no more than a $35 fine. Georgia, which has the fifth highest marijuana...
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Hopper And Steinkraus Receive Promotion White White County Sheriff’s Office
(Cleveland)- Sheriff Rick Kelley and the White County Sheriff’s Office announces the promotion of two of their officers. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office congratulated Sgt. Alicia Hopper (School Resource Officer) and Sgt. Clifford Steinkraus (Detention) on their promotions to the rank of Sergeant. The post...
Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man
The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer
A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto
Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
Terry Randolph Carroll, Age 77 Cleveland
Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah “Sissy” Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
Ann Lanning Johnson, Age 76 Lula
Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945 in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr. and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. Ann was known as “Granny” and “Granny Ann” to her grandchildren.
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, Age 47 Dahlonega
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, age 47, of Dahlonega, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Michelle was born in Hall County on August 14, 1974. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1992. Michelle was blessed with the gift of conversation, full of laughter with her sense of humor. She was a faithful worker, working for Walmart for 25 years and was currently working at United Community Bank of Dahlonega. Michelle had a love for country music, shopping, traveling and the mountains. Being a devoted wife of 27 years and a loving mother was by far her most treasured achievements. Those to greet her in Heaven are her mother and step father Linda and Gary Lawson. Michelle was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
Union County Schools maintenance employee charged in school shooting incident
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not said why 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville targeted and shot a specific unoccupied vehicle in the Union County Primary School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The GBI charged Brown, a maintenance employee for the Union County School System, with three counts of aggravated...
Area near Vulcan Materials in Rabun Gap evacuated after truck with explosives overturns
State and local law enforcement have cleared the scene in North Rabun County where a commercial vehicle hauling blasting material overturned early Tuesday. As a precaution, officials evacuated a quarter-mile area around the accident site on Kelly’s Creek Road near the Vulcan Materials Company in Rabun Gap. A caller...
Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia
Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
Mrs. Joan Amelia Ford (Gaston) Helms, Age 81 Dahlonega
Mrs. Joan Amelia Ford (Gaston) Helms, age 81, of Dahlonega, GA, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Mrs. Helms was born in Ozark, Alabama, on February 15, 1941, to the late Clyde William and Marguerite Bookout Ford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Helms. A wife, mother, and endearing “Grandma Joan” were the roles Mrs. Helms cherished in her life. She loved “treasures,” Elvis, aquacise, her pets, her children and grandchildren, her church, and those she saw as less fortunate or in need of a friend.
