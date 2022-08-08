Memorial event held for Ground Zero Flag at Springfield’s September 11th Monument at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Ground Zero flag will be on display at the September 11th Monument in Springfield’s Riverfront Park Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend a memorial event held for Ground Zero Flag at the September 11th Monument at Riverfront Park in Springfield. The flag will be escorted over the Memorial Bridge to Riverfront Park. 22News is live streaming the event beginning at 11 a.m. on WWLP.com.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined with Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and the Spirit of Springfield to welcome the Ground Zero Flag to Springfield, a tribute to every New England fallen service member who died as a result of serving from any circumstance during the war on terror.

Afterward, this flag will continue to travel to New England communities and be on display for the public at Ground Zero this year during the 9/11 anniversary until November 2nd.

“It’s an honor and a solemn occasion for the City of Springfield to escort and welcome the Ground Zero Flag to our September 11 th Memorial Monument at Riverfront Park. We must never forget and always remember the brave and dedicated first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save lives on September 11, 2001. This Flag has been a symbol of our nations strength and resolve, flying proud with the American Spirit outside the NY Port Authority makeshift office trailer at Ground Zero, in Iraq and deployed on several ships overseas,” said Mayor Sarno. “I want to thank the Massachusetts Chapter Honor and Remember and New England Run for The Fallen for reaching out and coordinating with our Police and Fire Departments and the Spirit of Springfield. America continues to shine as a beacon of hope, strength and democracy, and this Flag and our country will endure and prosper.”

After the attacks on September 11, 2001, the Ground Zero flag was flown between the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers. The flag has been flown all across the country and has many signatures written on it.

