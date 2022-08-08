Read full article on original website
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
OPINION: Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
Yancey County DSS Board of Directors Meeting
The Yancey County Department of Social Services Board will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, August 22nd at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the offices of Yancey County DSS.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)
North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
Locke’s Terry Stoops analyzes proposal to restructure N.C. teacher pay
Dr. Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, discusses a proposal to change the way North Carolina pays public school teachers. Stoops offered these comments during the Aug. 11, 2012, edition of Spectrum News 1’s “Capital Tonight.”
North Carolina a ‘favored player’ in race for chip firms, site selection expert says
RALEIGH – The CHIPS Act is exactly the kind of federal legislation that is in North Carolina’s economic development wheelhouse. By the federal government putting the U.S. back in the global game when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, North Carolina also becomes a favored player for this high-paying, high tech industry.
OPINION: State Treasurer Dale Folwell should be doing a better job of investing N.C. pension funds
In a way, there’s something almost quaint about the investment strategy that North Carolina’s conservative Republican treasurer, Dale Folwell, pursues for the massive pension funds he oversees for the state’s public employees and retirees. In a nation in which conservatism once connoted concepts like caution, self-denial and...
OPINION: Teacher shortage underscores the unaddressed crisis in N.C.’s public education system
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN v. ARIEL FISHER & JAMISON LASSITER TO: JAMISON LASSITER TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is the legitimation of a minor child. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This is the 8th day of August 2022. Tim Lewis, Esq. Attorney for Petitioner Law Office of Nathan Earwood 461 E. Main St. Sylva, NC 28779 23-25e.
Pauline Jones Byrd
Pauline Jones Byrd, age 93, of the Red Hill Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mable Tipton Jones. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Kenneth, and Phillip Jones.
Scammers now in the North Carolina housing market
If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need -- but beware of where the offer comes from.
Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell
Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell, age 80, of U.S. Hwy. 19-E, the Spear community in Newland, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville. Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Vance and Helen Hughes Burleson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ingram who died in 1996 and her second husband, Bruce Cantrell who died in 2012 and her daughter, Lori Ann Ingram.
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
