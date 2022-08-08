NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN v. ARIEL FISHER & JAMISON LASSITER TO: JAMISON LASSITER TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is the legitimation of a minor child. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This is the 8th day of August 2022. Tim Lewis, Esq. Attorney for Petitioner Law Office of Nathan Earwood 461 E. Main St. Sylva, NC 28779 23-25e.

