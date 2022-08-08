ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians

People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
