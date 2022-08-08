ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

By Craig Proffer
 4 days ago

SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Going up!

We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state.

Organizers say attendees can “work hands-on with the pilots as they prep the balloons for launch!”

Sandy Parks and Recreation will also set up a tent for Balloon Fun Saturday morning only, which will have crafts and free helium balloons!

Then on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., move over to City Promenade (10000 S. Centennial Parkway) for the “Balloon Glow” event accompanied by a concert.

Not enough action packed into a Saturday night? There will also be a drone light show held at the City Promenade at 9:45 p.m.

The Balloon Fest 5k will kick off at 9 p.m. to round out an eventful Saturday night.

For more information on all these events, click here .

